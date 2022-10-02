UAF Hockey

UAF's Harrison Israels (No. 24) guides the puck Friday night during the Nanooks' 1-1 tie with American International. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team was fit-to-be tied Saturday night in its season-opening game at the Carlson Center.

In a battle of two veteran goaltenders, the Nanooks and American International College Yellow Jackets skated to a 1-1 draw in front of 2,000 boisterous fans.