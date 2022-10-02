The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team was fit-to-be tied Saturday night in its season-opening game at the Carlson Center.
In a battle of two veteran goaltenders, the Nanooks and American International College Yellow Jackets skated to a 1-1 draw in front of 2,000 boisterous fans.
Both Alaska goalie Matt Radomsky, a senior transfer from Holy Cross, and AIC senior netminder Jarrett Friske turned in outstanding performances as the two teams battled it out through 65 minutes of action.
The Yellow Jackets earned the satisfaction of victory by winning the ensuing shootout 1-0 on a goal by Josh Barnes.
Radomsky stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, while Friske kicked out 33 of the 34 shots that came his way.
The Nanooks had two great opportunities to get more than the one goal they scored as the Yellow Jackets were whistled for two five-minute major penalties, but Alaska couldn’t take advantage of either situation.
The Nanooks got off to a solid start using a strong forecheck and aggressive play in the offensive zone to take a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.
Sophomore Simon Falk had the honor of scoring the first goal of the season when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from linemates from freshman Cade Neilson and sophomore Brayden Nicholetts to beat Yellow Jackets goalie Jarrett Fiske at 11:31 of the opening period.
The Yellow Jackets were the aggressors early in the second period, but couldn’t
solve Radomsky as the Nanooks maintained a 1-0 lead.
Alaska had an excellent opportunity to widen the lead when AIC’s Nico Somerville was ticketed for a five-minute major penalty for checking from behind. However, the Nanooks failed to take advantage of the opportunity during the final 4:22 of the second and first 38 seconds of the third.
The Nanooks second five-minute opportunity came late in the game, but was foiled by Friske and his teammates.
Jordan Biro tied the score at 1-1 when he put the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard at 1:14 of the third period, poking the puck past the outstretched pad of Radomsky.
American International College has represented the Atlantic Hockey Association in three of the last four NCAA Division I tournaments.
The Yellow Jackets, who received 39 votes in the preseason Top 20 poll, are projected to win the conference again this season.
The two teams meet again at 4 p.m. today at the Carlson Center. All youth age 18 and under wearing hockey jerseys will be admitted for free.