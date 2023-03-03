Lindenwood 0304

Lindenwood goalie Trent Burnham made 47 saves on Friday night, but the Lions came up short in a 4-1 Alaska Fairbanks victory.

miles jordan / uaf athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks stayed on track to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA Division I hockey tournament this month after defeating the Lindenwood University Lions on Friday night at the Carlson Center.

Although the Nanooks dominated puck possession throughout the game and launched 51 shots at Lions golatender Trent Burnham, their 21st win of the season was anything but easy.