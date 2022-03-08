The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team is headed to San Bernardino, California, this weekend to compete in the NCAA Division II West Regional.
Following an improbable run to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship last weekend, the 12-14 Nanooks are seeded eighth in the eight-team regional and will be pitted against No. 1 seed Cal State San Marcos in the opening round on Friday.
The Nanooks are the only GNAC team in the tournament. The other seven schools are all from California.
Cal State San Marcos went 20-4 on the season and won the California Collegiate Athletic Association championship.
Even though the Cougars are the No. 1 seed, the tournament is being hosted by No. 2 seed Cal State San Bernardino. CSUSB was 23-3 on the year and will play No. 7 seed Cal Poly Pomona, 13-9.
In the other two opening-round games, No. 4 Point Loma, 21-9, takes on No. 5 Azusa Pacific, 20-9, and No. 3 Chico State, 19-4, goes up against No. 6 Academy of Art, 20-11.
The tournament opens on Friday. The semifinals are on Saturday and the championship game is Monday. Game times have not been announced.
After going 8-14 in the regular season and 5-11 for a 10th-place finish in the GNAC, the Nanooks won four games in four days to claim the conference championship. The Nanooks defeated No. 5 seed Central Washington, 82-57, Saturday night in Lacey, Washington, in the championship game.
In a normal year, only the top six teams earn berths to the conference tournament, however, due to scheduling complications caused by Covid-19 restrictions a full conference schedule was not played so the tournament was expanded to include all 10 teams.
The Nanooks opened the tournament by defeating No. 7 Simon Fraser, 91-83 in overtime. Alaska knocked off No. 2 seed Northwest Nazarene, 83-62, in the quarterfinals on Thursday and edged No. 3 Alaska Anchorage, 63-58, in the semifinals on Friday.