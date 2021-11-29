After playing one of its more disappointing games of the season Friday night, the Alaska Nanooks hockey team rebounded to play one of its better games of the season Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Nanooks, the result didn’t change.
After skating to a scoreless tie in regulation, the Nanooks gave up a goal early in overtime giving the second-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs a 1-0 victory at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
It marked the Nanooks fourth overtime loss of the season and the second time they’ve lost after playing the home team to a scoreless tie in regulation.
The Nanooks are now 1-11-0 on the season with all 12 of those games coming against teams ranked in the nation’s top 20. Eight of those losses, and all of the overtime losses, have come on the road.
Alaska goalie Daniel Allin turned in a stellar effort replacing starter Gustabs Grigals, who suffered an upper body injury near the end of the second period of Friday night’s disappointing 5-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
Allin stopped 33 shots in regulation before Minnesota-Duluth captain Noah Cates scored the game-winning goal 28 seconds into overtime.
The goal came less than a second after the Nanooks had killed off a two-minute penalty for too many men on the ice that occurred 18:28 of the third period.
Duluth appeared to score the game-winning goal with less than a minute left in regulation, but that goal was waived off by the officials after a video review determined the puck had not entirely crossed the goal line.
Minnesota-Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti, one of the top-ranked goalies in NCAA Division I hockey, stopped 19 shots in recording his fourth shutout of the season.
The Nanooks have a week to rest up before opening a four-game home series against Rensselaer Polytechnic University on Dec. 10 at the Carlson Center. The games against the Engineers are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
RPI, a member of the East Coast Athletic Conference, had a 6-6-2 record going into Sunday’s game at Northeastern University in Boston.
