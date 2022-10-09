Despite dominating the hockey game, the Alaska Nanooks came up on the short end of the score against the University of St. Thomas Tommies on Saturday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Nanooks outshot the Tommies 36-16 on the night, but St. Thomas came away with its first win of the season and handed Alaska its first loss, 3-2 in overtime.
The Nanooks dropped to 2-1-1 on the season heading into a two-game series against the Michigan Tech Huskies at the Carlson Center. The first game of the series is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. Thursday with the second game slated for 7:07 p.m. Friday.
St. Thomas, a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, improved to 1-3-0 on the year.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Nanooks answered with a pair of 5-on-3 power-play goals in the second period to take the lead, but Alaska couldn’t hold off the St. Thomas in the final 20 minutes and the overtime session.
Chase Bubois power-play goal at 12:57 of the second period pulled the Nanooks even at 1-1 with Brady Risk and Garrett Pyke earning assists.
Less than five minutes later at the 17:42 mark, Risk lit the lamp for a 2-1 Alaska advantage.
Pyke and Harrison Israels earned the assists on the go-ahead goal.
At that point, the Nanooks appeared to be in command as they were outshooting the Tommies 23-7 and completely controlling the flow of the game.
However, the Tommies took advantage of a couple of Nanooks penalties in the third period and scored the game-tying goal on the power play when Luke Laylin was able to knock the puck past Alaska netminder Matt Radomsky at the 8:39 mark.
The Nanooks had a couple of good scoring opportunities late in the third and the first minute of overtime, but couldn’t get the puck past St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter, who finished the night with 34 saves.
Josh Eernisse netted the game-winning goal for the Tommies at the 1:16 mark of the overtime session when he beat Radomsky off an assist from Cameron Recchi.
Mack Byers scored the Tommies first goal of the game at 8:39 of the opening period.
Radomsky was credited with making 13 saves on the night.
Alaska was 2 for 8 on the power play Saturday night, while St. Thomas was 1 for 5.
The Nanooks blocked 19 shots in Friday night’s win against St. Thomas and only two on Saturday night. Conversely, St. Thomas has four blocks on Friday and 16 in Saturday’s win.
After this week’s home games against Michigan Tech, the Nanooks play eight straight games on the road.
Alaska is at Nebraska-Omaha on Oct. 21 and 23 and then travels to Northern Michigan on Oct. 28 and 29.
In November, the Nanooks play at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York on the 18th and 19th, then plays at Penn State on the 22nd and 23rd.