The Alaska Nanooks hope to close out the college ice hockey season with a bang this weekend at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks, who are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games, will entertain the Long Island University Sharks in a two-game series at 7:07 tonight and Saturday night to finish out the 2021-22 campaign.
The Nanooks are coming off a hotly contested series against the Arizona State Sun Devils, where they posted a 3-2 win in overtime on Feb. 25 and skated to a 1-1 overtime tie on Feb. 26 in front of the largest crowd of the season with 2,302 in attendance.
“You could really feel the energy in the building last weekend and I hope everyone comes back to provide the same thing this weekend as we close out the home season,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said via cell phone Wednesday evening. “The guys are excited and a big turnout this weekend would be a nice way to wrap things up for the season.
Saturday night will mark the final home game for five Nanook seniors — goalie Gustavs Grigals, forwards Colin Doyle and Caleb Hite and defensemen Jordan Muzzillo and Antti Vertanen.
“This is the first class I had when I was named head coach and they have persevered through a lot,” Largen said. “We’ve made our conference playoffs, we’ve been kicked out of a league, we missed a year because of the pandemic and they’ve given everything they have for the program.
“Some will go on to play professional hockey and others will follow their educational pursuits,” Largen added. “They’ve gone through a lot together and they will all be successful.”
Grigals is 12-14-2 between the pipes so far this season with a 2.44 goals against average and a .918 saves percentage.
Hite has a goal and six assists in 28 games this season, while Doyle has two goals and two assists in 23 games. Muzzillo has a goal and seven assists and is one of just four Nanooks to play in all 32 games, while Vertanen has three goals and 14 assists, in 28 games.
The Nanooks come into this weekend’s series with a 13-17-2 record, while Long Island is 9-17-3 on the season.
The Nanooks and Sharks met two weeks ago in East Meadow, New York, with the Sharks winning the series opener 4-1 and the Nanooks rallying late in the third period to claim a 4-3 win in the second game.
“When you play a team four times in three weeks, you can feel that rivalry building,” Largen said. “There’s kind of a natural dislike for each other, so it should be a fun weekend for the fans.”