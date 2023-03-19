Harvard

Colgate’s victory over Harvard on Saturday ultimately cost Alaska Fairbanks a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

 HARVARD UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Sticking solely to the Pairwise Rankings in its announcement, the NCAA Tournament selection committee denied the University of Alaska Fairbanks entry into the field of 16 teams that will compete for a national hockey championship.

“The selection of the 16 teams is a fairly simple task for us,” committee chairman Jeff Schulman, the athletics director at the University of Vermont, said Sunday during the selection show that aired on ESPNU.  “We rely heavily on the Pairwise formula... Our work really begins when it comes to placing the teams in the regionals.”

