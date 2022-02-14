A five-goal second period outburst is exactly what the Alaska Nanooks needed to claim their fifth straight hockey win on Military Appreciation Night at the Carlson Center.
Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Nanooks erupted for five goals in the second and finished with their biggest offensive output of the season in a 7-3 triumph over the University of St. Thomas Tommies in front of 1,738 fans on Saturday night.
Coupled with a 6-1 win on Friday night, the Nanooks swept their second straight series, extended their winning streak to five straight games and improved to 11-16-1 on the season.
“Coming off Friday night’s game, the first 20 minutes tonight wasn’t exactly what we wanted to see,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said. “In the second period I thought we played and excellent 20 minutes.”
The Nanooks swept the Arizona State Wildcats in Tempe, Arizona, the previous week.
Eriks Zohovs first goal of the season, at 5:55 of the second period on the power play got the Nanooks even and touched off a five-goal explosion in a little more than 12 minutes.
“Zohovs goal completely changed the momentum of the game,” Largen said. “It got us back into the flow and we took off from there.”
It was the first of two power-play goals for Zohovs.
“It was really nice to see Eriks have some success in getting the puck to go in the net,” Largen said. “He works hard and plays the game the right so he deserves to have some goals.”
Didrik Henbrant contributed his eighth and ninth goals of the season to the Nanooks success.
“Didrik’s speed generates a lot of chances,” Largen said. “It was nice to see him be able to finish off a couple of those chances tonight.”
Anton Rubtsov scored his fourth goal of the series and sixth goal in the last four games, while Payton Matsui and Matt Koethe also scored goals for Alaska.
Jordan Muzzillo had three assists for the Nanooks, while Harrison Israels and Antti Virtanen had two each. Brady Risk, Caleb Hite, Filip Fornaa Svennson, Chris Dubois, Roberts Kalkis and Conner Mylymok each had one helper.
Matthew Jennings scored a power play goal to give St. Thomas a 1-0 lead, but it was pretty much all Nanooks after that. Luke Manning and Kimball Johnson also scored for the Tommies.
Gustavs Grigals earned the win for the Nanooks with a 19-save performance. A pair of St. Thomas goaltenders combined for 33 saves.
The Nanooks head to New York this weekend where the will take on the Long Island University Sharks in a two-game clash of NCAA Division I Independents in afternoon games on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re going to have to be more disciplined and play a full 60 minutes of hockey,” said Largen, noting that the Nanooks took far too many penalties against St. Thomas.
Long Island, Arizona State and the Nanooks are the only NCAA Division I independent schools in the country. Alaska Anchorage will join the group next season.
The Nanooks beat Arizona State twice two weeks ago. After this weekend’s series Alaska returns home to host Arizona State on Feb. 25 and 26 and Long Island on the first weekend in March to wrap up the regular season.
“It’s kind of like the battle for the Independents Cup,” Largen said. “It would be nice for guys to win the battle between the three teams.”