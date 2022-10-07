The Alaska Nanooks took advantage of their opportunities Friday night to post their first road win of the season against the University of St. Thomas Tommies in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Tommies scored 25-seconds into the game, but the Nanooks responded with four straight goals en route to a 4-2 triumph against their opponent from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Nanooks are playing an NCAA Division I Independent schedule for the second straight season.
After giving up the early goal, Alaska scored two goals each in the first and second periods to gain control of the final outcome and improve to 2-0-1 on the season heading into today’s 3 p.m. (ADT) series finale.
“I thought we played a pretty decent hockey game,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said via cell phone Friday night. “After we gave up that early goal, I thought we had a good response to regain the lead in the first and expand it in the second period.”
Nanooks senior goalie Matt Radomsky continued his superb netminding efforts by stopping 22 shots in preserving the win.
“He was good,” Largen said. “He made some nice saves to keep it close early on and once we got the lead he came up with some key stops to give us a chance to widen the lead.”
Radomsky got a tremendous effort from the defensemen in front of him as the Nanooks blocked 19 other shots by the Tommies.
The Nanooks also had a stellar penalty kill as they stopped all five St. Thomas power-play attempts. Two of Alaska’s penalties were five-minute majors.
“Our defense played hard and did a good job of blocking shots,” Largen said. “There was some disconnect between the defense and forwards in clearing our zone and hopefully we can get that fixed tomorrow night.”
St. Thomas got off to a fast start when Ryan O’Neill scored just 25 seconds into the game, but Radomsky came up big the rest of the period, and the Nanooks scored twice to take the lead for good.
Anton Rubtsov pulled the Nanooks even at the 10:59 mark of the first period off an assist from Kyle Gaffney. Just over two minutes later, Matt Koethe scored an unassisted goal to give Alaska a 2-1 advantage.
Simon Falk scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 14:57 of the second period off an assist from Arvils Bergmanis. Jonny Sorenson, a graduate transfer from the University of Minnesota, put the Nanooks up 4-1 with Alaska’s second unassisted goal of the game.
Lucas Wahlin got his second point of the night for the Tommies when he scored at the 6:59 mark of the third period, but St. Thomas couldn’t get the puck past Radomsky the rest of the night.
St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter made 16 saves in taking the loss. The Tommies fell to 0-3-0 heading into tonight’s rematch.