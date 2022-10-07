UAF Hockey

UAF's Harrison Israels (No. 24) guides the puck during the Nanooks' 1-1 tie with American International Friday, Sept. 30. The Nanooks earned their second win of the season Friday, Oct. 7 in a 4-2 road victory over the St. Thomas Tommies. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News Miner

The Alaska Nanooks took advantage of their opportunities Friday night to post their first road win of the season against the University of St. Thomas Tommies in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Tommies scored 25-seconds into the game, but the Nanooks responded with four straight goals en route to a 4-2 triumph against their opponent from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.