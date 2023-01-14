The #2-ranked Alaska Nanooks rifle team grabbed a top-five win over #5 West Virginia on Friday, Jan. 13. They shot their way past the Mountaineers 4744-4736 to move to 7-0 in head-to-head matches on the season.
Mary Tucker of WVU took the individual win, shooting an aggregate score of 1191 behind a 594 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle. Rachael Charles followed in second, shooting an 1189 and leading the Nanooks individually. She beat out teammate Rylan Kissell for the top-spot by a Nanooks shooter as Kissell also fired an aggregate of 1189. Gavin Barnick rounded out the top-five finishes for the Nanooks, posting an 1187. Peter Fiori followed in sixth (1186) and Kellen McAferty shot an 1182 for eighth-place in the aggregate top-10.
In smallbore, the Nanooks outshot the Mountaineers 2358-2353 with Barnick and Kissell leading the way with a pair of counting 591’s. Peter Fiori and Kellen McAferty both shot a 588 in smallbore and Sára Karasová rounded out the squad with a 596. In the individual standings, Rachael Charles took second-place with her score of 591. Kissell’s 591 place him third and Barnick’s 591 placed him fifth. Fiori placed seventh, McAferty took eighth, Karasová took 10th, Marina Gonzalez Mazo took 12th with a 583 and Tobias Bernhoft-Osa took 16th with a 574.
The Nanooks posted a 2386 in air rifle, besting WVU 2386-2383 with Charles capping off her career-day with a 598. She was the top-shooter for the Nanooks, placing second in the individual air rifle standings. Kissell followed in third with a 598 of his own. Peter Fiori also shot a 598 and rounded out the top-five finishes in the standings. Barnick placed eighth with a 596, McAferty took 10th with a 594, Karasová took 14th with a 590, Bernhoft-Osa took 15th with a 590 and Gonzalez Mazo finished 16th with a 589. Barnick, Charles, Karasová, Kissell and McAferty were the counters for the Nanooks in air rifle.
Alaska returns to action tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. at TVSA as they get ready to host Kentucky, Georgia Southern and West Virginia.