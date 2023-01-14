UAF

The #2-ranked Alaska Nanooks rifle team grabbed a top-five win over #5 West Virginia on Friday, Jan. 13. They shot their way past the Mountaineers 4744-4736 to move to 7-0 in head-to-head matches on the season.

Mary Tucker of WVU took the individual win, shooting an aggregate score of 1191 behind a 594 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle. Rachael Charles followed in second, shooting an 1189 and leading the Nanooks individually. She beat out teammate Rylan Kissell for the top-spot by a Nanooks shooter as Kissell also fired an aggregate of 1189. Gavin Barnick rounded out the top-five finishes for the Nanooks, posting an 1187. Peter Fiori followed in sixth (1186) and Kellen McAferty shot an 1182 for eighth-place in the aggregate top-10.