After suffering a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, the Alaska Nanooks hockey team stormed back to claim a wild 5-1 victory on Saturday against the Long Island University Sharks.
In a wild game that featured 27 penalties for 145 minutes, the Nanooks took an early lead and never looked back to earn the victory in the final game of the regular season.
On Senior Night, the Nanooks honored goaltender Gustavs Grigals, forwards Colin Doyle and Caleb Hite and defensemen Jordan Muzzillo and Antti Virtanen prior to the game.
It was only fitting that Grigals earned the victory in net and Doyle scored what proved to be the game-winning goal as the Nanooks finished their first season as an NCAA Division I independent with a 14-18-2 overall record.
The majority of those losses came at the hands of schools that are expected to earn berths in the NCAA Division I National Championships scheduled to start later this month.
The Nanooks did finish 5-2-1 in games against the other two independent teams playing NCAA Division I hockey. Alaska was 2-2-0 against Long Island and 3-0-1 against Arizona State University. Arizona State hosts Long Island this weekend.
The season isn’t over just yet for the Nanooks as they have an exhibition game scheduled against the U.S. National Development Team U-18 squad slated for Wednesday in Plymouth, Michigan.
Playing in front of 2,297 fans at the Carlson Center Saturday night, Grigas stopped 26 shots to earn the win in the final game of his collegiate career.
The Nanooks backed up their goaltender with a pair of goals from Didrik Henbrant and one each from Doyle, Chase Dubois and Brady Risk.
Henbrant got the Nanooks on the scoreboard at 7:54 of the first period with assists from Filip Fornaa Svensson and Eriks Zohovs.
Doyle’s game-winning goal came 63 seconds later and was set up by Arvils Bergmanis and Simon Falk.
Any hopes of a Grigals shutout came to an end when Long Island’s Spencer Cox put the puck in the net at 12:50 of the first period while the Sharks were on the power play.
Henbrant’s second goal of the game came at 5:56 of the second period to give the Nanooks a 3-1 lead. Roberts Kalkis and Virtanen were credited with assists.
Dubois scored a power-play goal with assists from Risk and Garrett Pyke at 3:13 of the third period and Risk finished off the scoring at the 18:29 mark. Henbrant and Harrison Israels earned assists on the final goal of the season.
Kris Carlson made 27 saves in taking the loss for Long Island, which dropped to 10-18-3 on the season.