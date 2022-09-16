UAF volleyball

Seattle Pacific's Ashley Antoniak has an attack blocked by UAF's Elizabeth Jackson (No. 4) and Ella Bines during the Falcons' four-set win Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022. 

 Seattle Pacific University sports information department

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team fell to Seattle Pacific in four sets in on Thursday night.

Seattle Pacific (3-8, 1-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) took the opening set with a 27-25 victory before the Nanooks (11-4, 1-2) rallied to even the match with a 25-15 second set win. But sets three and four — both competitive to the finish — went to SPU, 25-20 and 25-23.