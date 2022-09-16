The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team fell to Seattle Pacific in four sets in on Thursday night.
Seattle Pacific (3-8, 1-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) took the opening set with a 27-25 victory before the Nanooks (11-4, 1-2) rallied to even the match with a 25-15 second set win. But sets three and four — both competitive to the finish — went to SPU, 25-20 and 25-23.
Karli Nielson and Rilee White finished the night with a team-high 14 kills. White added eight digs, second to Jessa Long’s game-high 14. The Nanooks posted 15 total blocks and 30 block assists, with Kristina Head leading the team with nine while Elena Guc and Eliabeth Jackson each added seven.
In the first set, Seattle Pacific jumped out to a 1-5 lead. A block by Guc and Head jumpstarted a small run to pull within 4-6. Seattle Pacific responded with a 4-0 run, extending their lead to six. They soon stretched their lead out to 13-7 before Alaska used consecutive kills by Elizabeth Jackson and Head to make it 13-10. After the Falcons' lead grew to 18-12, the Nanooks put together back-to-back four-point runs, taking a 20-19 lead on a kill by North Pole High School graduate Ainsley Smith. Falling behind by two points at 24-22, UAF answered again to tie the set at 24-24 before SPU took the set 27-25 on a kill and a Nanooks’ attack error.
Set two saw the Nanooks jump ahead 4-0 behind kills by Head and Nielson and an ace by White. Their lead grew to 9-4 on a block by Jackson and White, and extended the lead to seven at 17-10 on another Nielson kill. Ella Bines joined the block party in the second set, teaming up with Jackson to make it 20-12. Alaska went on to take the second set by 10, winning it 25-15 and tying it at one set a piece.
In the third set, SPU shot ahead 8-0 before the Nanooks got on the board. A Guc killl sparked a three-point stretch for Alaska, but SPU quickly pushed ahead more. After finding themselves down five, Alaska scored four straight points, pulling within one at 17-16. From there, the Falcons ran away with the set for a 25-20 victory.
In the fourth set, the two teams traded early points before SPU made it a 9-4 lead on four straight points. The Nanooks played from behind for the rest of the match, facing a 13-5 deficit. Fighting till the end, they clawed their way back to within two at 19-17 and then scored five of the next six points to grab a 23-22 lead on a kill by White. But the Falcons grabbed the final three points to win in the fourth set 25-23 and the match.
The Nanooks are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Montana State Billings. Live video and live statistics can be accessed through the UAF athletics department website.