The Alaska Nanooks did a lot of positive things during Friday night’s matchup at the eighth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers, but as has been the case all season it was to no avail.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Nanooks scored the lone goal of the second period before Minnesota netted a pair in the third period to claim a 4-1 college hockey victory in front of 7,624 fans in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Nanooks got another solid goaltending performance from Gustavs Grigals, killed off all three penalties and scored a power-play goal, but in the end the Gophers had too much firepower for the young Alaska squad.
With the win, Minnesota improved 13-8-0 on the season, while the Nanooks dropped to 5-15-1. However, Alaska is 4-3-1 in its last eight games. The two teams were scheduled to play again Saturday night.
Minnesota scored twice in the latter stages of the first period and that’s all the Gophers would need to claim the win.
Tristan Broz put the Gophers on the scoreboard at the 13:53 mark of the first period and Matthew Knies tallied what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 18:54 mark.
The Nanooks took advantage of their third power play to score the lone goal of the second period and their lone goal of the night.
Payton Matsui registered the goal 13:09 of the second period off assists from Roberts Kalkis and Arvils Bergmanis.
Minnesota regained a two-goal lead at 5:15 of the third period when Blake McLaughlin slipped the puck past Grigals.
The Nanooks had a chance to get back in the game when Minnesota took a penalty with 6:39 left on the clock, but a gamble by coach Erik Largen failed to pay dividends.
With a one-man advantage, Largen decided to pull Grigals from goal in favor of an extra attacker. Minnesota’s Jackson LaCombe ended the gamble when he scored into an empty net to account for the final margin of victory.
The Nanooks are now 0-10-1 against ranked opponents on the road this season.
Grigals ended the night with 22 saves, while Minnesota goalie Justen Close was credited with stopping 14 shots.
The Nanooks were 1 for 5 on the power play and the Gophers were 0 for 3.
After Saturday night’s game, the Nanooks get a week off before hitting the road for two games at the University of Vermont (Jan. 28-29) and two games at Arizona State University (Feb. 4-5).
Alaska’s next home games are February 11-12 against the St. Thomas (Minnesota) Tommies at the Carlson Center.