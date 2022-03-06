The Alaska Nanooks couldn’t protect a lead Friday night in the opening game of a regular season ending two-game hockey series against the Long Island University Sharks at the Carlson Center.
Playing in front of more than 2,000 fans, the Nanooks had 1-0 and 2-1 leads during the game but the visiting Sharks scored twice late in the third period to claim a 3-2 victory.
The disappointing loss dropped the Nanooks to 13-18-2 on the season, while the Sharks improved to 10-19-3.
The two teams played again on Saturday night at the Carlson Center as the Nanooks honored seniors Gustavs Grigals, Jordan Muzzillo, Antti Vertanen, Caleb Hite and Colin Doyle.
Grigals made 28 saves on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Nanooks could only get a pair of pucks past Long Island goaltender Vinnie Purgura, who was credited with 26 saves.
The Nanooks opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period when Eriks Zohovs found the back of the net off assists from Simon Falk and Anton Rubtsov.
Long Island’s PJ Marrocco tied the score midway through the first period, but the Nanooks regained the lead when Filip Fornaa Svensson collected a power-play goal off assists from Chase Dubois and Garrett Pyke.
The Nanooks outshot the Sharks 11-4 in the second period, but couldn’t expand the lead.
Long Island turned the tables on the Nanooks in the third period, outshooting Alaska 15-2 and scoring twice to claim the win.
Long Island’s Billy Jerry tied the score at 14:37 of the third period and Max Balinson netted the game-winner at 18:38.
The Nanooks pulled Grigals from the net in the final minute in favor of an extra attacker, but couldn’t come up with the game-tying goal.