The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team fell in four sets to No. 10 Western Washington at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium Saturday afternoon, 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17.
Rilee White led the way for the Nanooks (13-5 overall, 3-3 GNAC) with 14 kills. She posted a double-double with 12 digs.
Karli Nielson posted 13 kills with a .310 hit percentage, while Jessa Long posted a historic day with 34 digs. That puts her in the UAF record books in a tie for fourth for most digs in a single-game.
Taylor Overn and Ainsley Smith, a North Pole High School graduate, both hit the 20 mark in assists as Overn posted 21 and Smith added 20.
The Nanooks outhit the Vikings (9-4, 4-1) in set one with 15-11 kills, but they posted six more errors, falling by two in the opener.
WWU grabbed all the momentum in the second, winning by 10, taking a 2-0 lead.
The Nanooks used a strong push late in the third set to seize momentum and pull within a set, but Western eventually took the four-set win with a fourth set win, 25-17.
With an eye on making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, the match for UAF was the first of consecutive home games against teams ranked in the AVCA Top 25. The Nanooks will be back in action on Saturday as No. 14 Alaska Anchorage visits.