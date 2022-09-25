UAF volleyball

UAF’s Kinley Erickson (No. 7) and Rilee White celebrate a point won during their four-set loss to Western Washington on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. 

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team fell in four sets to No. 10 Western Washington at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium Saturday afternoon, 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17.

Rilee White led the way for the Nanooks (13-5 overall, 3-3 GNAC) with 14 kills. She posted a double-double with 12 digs.