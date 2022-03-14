It took an extra five minutes without their leading scorer on the court, but the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team found a way to earn a spot in tonight’s NCAA Division II West Regional championship game in San Bernardino, California.
With senior guard Shadeed Shabazz on the bench due to fouling out of the game in regulation, senior guard Koby Huerta scored the five biggest points of his season in overtime and senior forward Coleman Sparling forced a game-ending scramble for the ball enabling the Nanooks to claim in 72-71 victory over the Azusa Pacific Cougars in Saturday night’s semifinals.
“Wow! That’s about all I can say,” an ecstatic Nanooks coach Greg Sparling said in the postgame news conference. “This team just keeps finding a way to get the job done.”
The eighth-seeded Nanooks, who have won seven straight games and are now 14-14 on the season, will take on the third-seeded Chico State Wildcats in the 1 p.m. championship contest with the winner earning a spot in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight scheduled for March 23-26 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Chico State earned its spot in the championship game by upsetting No. 2 seed and tournament host Cal State University San Bernardino, 91-82, in Saturday’s other semifinal contest.
With Shabazz watching from the bench, Huerta scored five of the Nanooks seven points in overtime to help propel Alaska into the title contest. Huerta’s 3-pointer tied the game at 70-70 and his 15-foot jumper with 1:01 remaining proved to be the final points of the game.
Huerta and sophomore forward Abdullahi Mohamed, who scored Alaska’s other two overtime points, each scored 20 points Saturday night. Mohamed grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“Koby stepped up, Abdullahi stepped up and Coleman got a big stop at the end of the game,” coach Sparling said. “In the end, they did what they needed to do to move on and keep our season going.”
Shabazz led the Nanooks with a 28-point performance in regulation that included seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
“I still get the chills and goose bumps just thinking about it,” Shabazz said of having to watch the final 17 seconds of regulation and all five minutes of overtime from the bench. “I don’t know how to express it. It was killing me, but my teammates came through in the end.”
Willie Thomas III accounted for the Nanooks other four points.
Alaska trailed for most of Saturday night’s semifinal contest. The Nanooks were down 35-32 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 11 points early in the second half before climbing back into the game.
The Nanooks took their first lead, 56-55, on a Mohamed basket with 4:03 remaining in regulation. A Shabazz basket with 1:03 left on the clock put the Nanooks ahead 63-58, but Azusa Pacific responded by going on a 7-2 run to send the game into overtime tied at 65-65.
Mohamed’s two free throws with 16 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Nanooks a 65-62 advantage, however Azusa Pacific’s McKelary Robertson drained a 3-pointer with eight seconds left on the clock to set the stage for overtime.
Ken West scored a game-high 29 points to lead the way for Azusa Pacific.
The Nanooks opened the West Regional tournament on Friday by stunning the top-seeded Cal State University San Marcos Cougars, 70-63.
So, after beating teams nicknamed the Cougars on consecutive nights, the Nanooks got a day of rest on Sunday before taking on the Wildcats in tonight’s championship game.
“The day off will do wonders for our guys and then we’ll get prepared to face another quality opponent in Chico State,” Sparling said. “At this point nothing is easy. Only one team gets to go home with a win and we plan on that being us.”