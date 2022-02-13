Anton Rubtsov and the Alaska Nanooks hockey team are on a roll.
Rubtsov registered a hat trick and the Nanooks captured their fourth straight victory on Friday night at the Carlson Center as Alaska cruised to a 6-1 victory against the University of St. Thomas Tommies in front of 1,650 fans.
It was the 10th win of the season for the Nanooks, who improved to 10-16-1 on the year as an NCAA Division I independent heading into Saturday night’s rematch with the Tommies, who play in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and are 2-26-1 on the season.
The Nanooks bolted to a 3-0 lead in the first 7:41 of the game, added three more goals in the second and then ran out the clock in the third to claim the verdict.
“I thought our guys came out ready to play and did some great things in the first period,” Alaska coach Erik Largen said in a postgame interview. “Our transition game and puck control was really good.”
Rubtsov, a first-year player who has scored five goals in the last three games and had both game-winning goals last weekend at Arizona State, got things rolling for the Nanooks when he knocked in the first goal of the game at 4:01 of the opening stanza off an assist from Eriks Zohovs.
It didn’t take long for the Nanooks to make it 3-0.
Chase Dubois’ power-play goal a 6:49 gave the Nanooks a 2-0 lead with assists going to Antti Virtanen and Payton Matsui.
Rubtsov scored his second goal 52 seconds later with assists from Matt Koethe and Garrett Pyke, who finished the game with three assists.
Harrison Israels power-play goal early in the second period gave the Nanooks a 4-0 lead. Filip Fornaa Svennson and Pyke earned assists on the play.
“I thought us getting the fourth goal was the real key,” Largen said. “It kept our momentum going and didn’t let them get any hopes of getting back in the game.”
Rubtsov notched his hat trick at 4:57 of the second period off assists from Virtanen and Israels. It was the second hat trick of the season for the Nanooks. Brady Risk scored a hat trick in a 6-2 win at Maine in January.
Arvils Bergmanis scored Alaska’s final goal of the game at 13:50 of the second period as he came out of the penalty box and took a pass from Didrik Henbrant to score on a breakaway.
Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals bid for a third shutout of the season was broken up when St. Thomas scored on a power-play at 6:52 of the third period. Ethan Gauer scored the goal off an assist from Cameron Recchi.
Grigals stopped 27-of-28 shots that came his direction, while the Nanooks scored on six of their 24 shots on two St. Thomas goaltenders.
The Nanooks killed seven of eight penalties and scored on 2-of-4 power plays.
“We need to play much more disciplined hockey if we want to continue in the right direction,” Largen said. “We were fortunate it didn’t hurt us in this one and we’ll have to maintain much better discipline if we want to keep winning in the future.”