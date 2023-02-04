The University of Alaska Fairbanks got the wakeup call it needed early in Saturday night’s hockey showdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona State struck for an early power-play goal and that seemed to ignite a flame under the Nanooks as they took the lead just a few minutes later and went on to claim a 5-2 victory, giving the Nanooks a sweep of their two-game series at the Carlson Center.
Brady Risk scored a pair of goals, while Braden Birnie scored his first career goal and had an assist to lead the way for the Nanooks, while goaltender Matt Radomsky turned in another rock-solid performance for the Nanooks.
“Right from the start tonight I thought our guys came out focused and played the kind of game we want them to play every night,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said outside the Nanooks locker room. “It was completely different game from the one we played Friday night.”
The Nanooks held on for a 2-1 victory in the series opener on Friday when Radomsky came up with 31 saves, including several outstanding stops in the final 20 minutes.
“Radomsky definitely held us up Friday night, but I thought our guys did a good job of helping him out tonight,” Largen said. “That’s a very encouraging sign for us.”
Radomsky finished the night with 28 saves, including 12 in the third period when ASU was pressing to get back in the game.
The Nanooks boosted their record to 15-9-2 on the season heading into four straight games against Long Island University. The Nanooks have now won 10 of their last 12 games.
Arizona State dropped to 13-18-0 on the year.
In rankings posted after the victory, the Nanooks remain ranked 19th in the Pairwise standings that emulate the formula used by the NCAA Division I Hockey Committee to choose the 16 teams that will compete in the national championship tournament in late March.
The Sun Devils registered a power-play goal off the stick of Teddy Lagerback at 2:25 of the first period to gain the early advantage, but from then on the Nanooks took over.
Risk pulled the Nanooks even with his eighth goal of the season when he rifled a shot through a screen and past ASU goaltender TJ Semptimphelter at 5:15 of the opening stanza. Birnie and Karl Falk set up the tying goal.
A little more than two minutes later the Nanooks took the lead for good on Chase Dubois’ eighth goal of the season off assists Jonny Sorenson and Payton Matsui.
The Nanooks made it 3-1 in the second period as Birnie went end-to-end to score an unassisted shorthanded goal for his first collegiate score. It also turned out to be the game-winning goal.
The Sun Devils made things interesting when John Doan scored an unassisted goal three minutes into the third period, but the Nanooks tacked on two more goals to finish out a solid performance.
Arvils Bergmanis gave UAF a 4-2 lead at 12:41 off assists from Matsui and Matt Koethe. Risk picked up his ninth goal of the year into an empty net shortly after the Nanooks had killed off a late penalty.