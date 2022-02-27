Filip Fornaa Svensson provided the fireworks for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team Friday night at the Carlson Center.
Svensson scored the game-tying goal in the third period and the game-winner in overtime as the Nanooks rallied to claim a 3-2 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of the top two NCAA Division I independent college hockey programs in the country.
“I thought the first two periods were a little sloppy by both teams,” Nanooks coach Erik Largen said. “It kind of looked like a ping-pong game the way we were going back and forth up and down the ice.”
Trailing 2-1 going into the third period, the Nanooks came out and put the pressure on the Sun Devils.
“In the third period I thought we were able to generate a lot more consistent offensive shift after shift,” Largen said. “Then we got that power play and cashed in.”
Svensson scored the game-tying goal at 9:13 of the third period when he fired the puck past Arizona State goaltender Ben Kraws off assists from Chase Dubois and Garrett Pyke.
In the 3-on-3 overtime session, Svensson scored at the 1:14 mark after taking a backhand pass Anton Rubtsov. Arvils Bergmanis also was credited with an assist on the game-winning goal.
“Filip had a lot of good scoring chances tonight and was finally able to cash in on a couple of them,” Largen said.
The Nanooks are now 7-1-0 in their last eight games and improved to 13-17-1 on the season. Alaska defeated Arizona State in the first three meetings this season. The two teams completed their Hockey Week in Fairbanks series Saturday night, after presstime, at the Carlson Center.
“These games are important,” Largen said. “We’re 4-1 against our fellow independents right now and we hope that shows some value as far as getting into a league.”
Arizona State has a 15-17-0 record heading into Saturday night’s series finals.
After giving up two goals to Arizona State’s Matthew Kopperud in the first period, Alaska goaltender Gustavs Grigals stifled the Sun Devils the rest of the night.
Grigals earned the win with a 28-save performance. He stopped the last 22 shots he faced after giving up the two goals to Kopperud.
Kraws registered 29 saves in goal for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils opened the scoring on Kopperud’s unassisted power-play goal at 7:06 of the first period. He picked up a loose puck at the top of the right faceoff circle and blasted a shot past Grigals.
The Nanooks tied the score at 8:54 on a power-play goal by Harrison Israels assisted by Antii Vertanen and Dubois.
Kopperud scored his 21st goal of the season at 18:14 of the first period off assists from linemates Josh Doan and Colin Theisen.
After a scoreless second period, Svensson worked his magic to enable the Nanooks to pull out the victory.
Following Saturday night’s game against Arizona State, the Nanooks close out the regular season portion of the schedule with games against the Long Island University Sharks at 7:07 p.m. March 4 and 5 at the Carlson Center.
The Nanooks play one final exhibition game against the U.S National Development Team U-18 squad on March 9 in Plymouth, Mich.