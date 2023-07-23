Coach Greg Sparling

Ron Smith/GNAC

Coach Greg Sparling reacts Saturday, March 5, 2022, after the Nanooks defeated the Central Washington Wildcats to take the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship title.

 Ron Smith/GNAC

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced their recipients of the 2022-2023 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, and named players to their Honors Court.

The awards are designed to represent outstanding achievement in the classroom by men’s college basketball teams and student-athletes.

