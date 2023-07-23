The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced their recipients of the 2022-2023 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, and named players to their Honors Court.
The awards are designed to represent outstanding achievement in the classroom by men’s college basketball teams and student-athletes.
The Nanooks basketball program was named as one of the teams to receive the 2022-2023 NABC Team Academic Award. The award is given to programs who maintain a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Nanooks finished last school year with a cumulative 3.07 team GPA.
In a release from the University, head coach Greg Sparling shared his excitement on winning the awards.”We are very excited that our men’s basketball team has been recognized by the NABC for the Academic Excellence Award for our program.” He said.
The Nanooks would also have five players named to the NABC Honors Court. The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2022-2023 school year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
The five Nanooks to receive the honors were Nick Hopkins, Paul Johnson, Bryan Nguyen, Terrell Peter and Ketan Sidhu.
In the same press release, Sparling would give a shout out to the individual players who were named to the NABC Honors Court. “As individuals, Bryan, Ketan, Nick, Paul and Terrell all excelled in the classroom and on the hardwood.” He said about the individual award recipients.
