The Alaska Nanooks hockey team closed out the 2021-22 season by dropping a decision to the U.S. National Development Program U-18 team on Wednesday, kicking off a big week of sports for the Alaska athletic program.
Playing a roster that included underclassman and skaters who didn’t get much playing time during the regular season, coach Erik Largen’s Nanooks dropped a 5-2 decision to a team comprised of the top teen-agers in the United States.
Meanwhile, the Alaska Nanooks rifle, ski and men’s basketball teams will be involved in NCAA national and regional championships this week.
The Nanooks rifle team, once one of the most dominant squads in any sport in NCAA history, hopes to return to the No. 1 position at the NCAA Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A trio of Alaska skiers — Joe Davies, Mariel Pulles and Kendall Kramer are competing at the NCAA Championships this week at Soldier Hollow in Utah.
Finally, the Nanooks men’s basketball team hopes to keep its season moving at the NCAA West Regional Championships when the Nanooks take on No. 1 seed Cal State University San Marcos this afternoon in the quarterfinals hosted by Cal State San Bernardino.
Hockey
The Nanooks hockey team fell behind 3-1 in the first period and never recovered during the exhibition game that enabled Largen to evaluate some of the younger players who didn’t get a lot of playing time during the regular season that ended last Saturday with a 5-1 win over Long Island University last Saturday at the Carlson Center.
After the USNPDT U-18 squad scored the first two goals Arvis Bergmanis accounted for the Nanooks first goal of the game. Trailing 4-1 in the third, the Nanooks pulled to within two on a goal by Brady Risk, but the home team scored an empty-net goal late in the third period to put the game away.
Starting goalie Darrin Allin gave up four goals in the first two periods of the game played in Plymouth, Michigan. Backup Austin Ryman of Fairbanks stopped all 10 shots that came his way in the third period.
Rifle
The Alaska rifle team has been ranked No. 1 in the country most of the season and hopes to bring home the school’s eleventh national championship trophy after competing in the smallbore event today and the air rifle competition on Saturday.
Coach Will Anti’s squad is comprised of senior Daniel Enger of Walla Walla, Washington, junior Kellen McAferty of Littlerock, Washington, and freshmen Gavin Barnick of Mora, Minnesota, Ryan Kissell of Denver, Colorado and Sara Karasova of the Czech Republic.
In addition to Alaska, other schools vying for the team title include the Air Force Academy, Kentucky, Murray State, the U.S. Naval Academy, Mississippi, Texas Christian University and West Virginia.
West Virginia and Alaska have won more NCAA Rifle Championships than any other schools in the history of the event.
Skiing
The trio of Nanooks competed in the Nordic events on Thursday and Saturday at the four-day championships in Utah.
Pulles, a sophomore from Otepaa, Estonia, and Kramer, a freshman from Fairbanks, competed in the women’s 5-kilometer classic race on Thursday and the 15-kilometer freestyle event on Saturday.
Davies, a freshman from Pemberton, British Columbia, raced in the men’s 10K classic event on Thursday and the 20-kilometer freestyle race on Saturday.
The NCAA championships also included alpine races that took places on Wednesday and Friday. Alaska does not compete in alpine races.
Basketball
The Nanooks men’s basketball team is scheduled to play in the NCAA West Regional Men’s Basketball Tournament at 4 p.m. today in San Bernardino, Calif.
The eighth-seeded Nanooks, who registered a shocking four straight wins to claim the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championship last weekend in the Seattle area, will play No. 1 seed California State University at San Marcos.
If the Nanooks can pull off an upset on Friday, they will play in the semifinals on Saturday night. The championship is scheduled for Monday night.
The tournament champion will advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight March 23-26 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.