The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks released a list of five incoming forwards for the 2023-2024 hockey season.
The five new forwards are Cade Ahrenholz, Edvards Bergmanis, Chase Dafoe, William Lawson-Body and Filip Wiberg.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks released a list of five incoming forwards for the 2023-2024 hockey season.
The five new forwards are Cade Ahrenholz, Edvards Bergmanis, Chase Dafoe, William Lawson-Body and Filip Wiberg.
Ahrenholz, a sophomore, joined the Nanooks after playing his freshman year at Colorado College. He played 14 games for Colorado College.
Despite not scoring any goals for CC, he showed an ability to produce on offense with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). Ahrenholz scored 13 goals of his own and assisted on six while in Omaha.
The development of players entering the Nanooks’ hockey program was crucial in recruiting Ahrenholz.
“I chose Alaska because of the culture Coach Largen has established since taking over the program,” Ahrenholz said in a university news release. “His reputation for developing players, not only for hockey but life beyond hockey, and creating a winning culture is like no other.”
Bergmanis is a freshman from Spilve, Latvia. He spent the 2022-2023 season with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the USHL and the Peoria Mustangs of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL).
The Latvian tallied two goals and six assists in 23 games with the Blues, and finished with two goals and five assists in seven games for the Mustangs.
“I chose the University of Alaska Fairbanks because it’s the best place to grow as a player and person,” Bergmanis said in a press release. “I have seen the great community that has supported the team through the years.”
Dafoe is a sophomore from Camrose, Alberta, Canada. He spent his freshman season as a member of the Providence Friars where he wouldn’t post a point in eight appearances.
Other experience includes time spent in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) playing for the West Kelowna Warriors during the 2021-2022 season. He skated in 48 games and bagged 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 total points.
He continued his scoring ways in the postseason. Dafoe posted four goals and five assists in 14 playoff appearances for the Warriors.
“I chose Alaska because it is an amazing program with a great culture. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining this team,” Dafoe said in the UAF release.
Lawson-Body also joins the Nanooks for the upcoming season. He is a freshman hailing from Grand Forks, North Dakota.
While playing in the NAHL, Lawson-Body had an impressive three-year run where he spent one in Oklahoma and two in Wichita Falls. He finished with 131 total points over the span of 161 games.
Lawson-Body was named to the 2020-21 NAHL All-South Division Rookie Team, and in 2022-23 he earned the NAHL Best Plus/Minus with +36.
“I chose Alaska because of the winning culture that has been established which leads to growth on and off the ice,” Lawson-Body said on joining the Nanooks.
The last forward rounding out the list is freshman Filip Wiberg of Trondheim, Norway. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Maine Nordiques in the NAHL.
In his first season with the Nordiques he played in 43 games in which he scored 16 points with seven goals and nine assists. In the 2022-2023 season, Wiberg played in 60 games where he scored 17 goals and had 32 assists for a total of 49 points.
“I chose Alaska because of the successful direction of the program and sharing the same philosophy that I believe in,” Wiberg said in the release.
Contact Caleb Jones at 907 459-7530.
Long time friends and local players Ryan Young of the Hutchison Hawks and Katie Bast of the Monroe Catholic Rams won the free throw contest in the boys and girls division at the Aurora Regional Tournament in Valdez.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.