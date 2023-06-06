The University of Alaska Faribanks Department of Athletics have appointed UAF alumna Marisa Sharrah associate athletic director for external relations.
“The opportunity to join the Alaska Nanooks team means a great deal to me, not only as a proud alumna but as someone whose connections with the University have woven through the fabric of my life for over two decades,” Sharrah said in the release. “I’m passionate about the growth and success of our region and recognize the significant role of the University in making the Interior a great place to live and work, and I know the athletics program plays a crucial part in deepening the bond between campus and community.”
Spending the last two years as a development program manager for the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, Sharrah also served as the president and CEO of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2021 and worked as the community relations manager for Flint Hills Resources of Alaska from 2008 to 2016.
“We’re thrilled to announce Marisa as Associate Athletic Director for External Relations, as she brings a wealth of knowledge to the athletics team,” Director of Athletics Brock Anundson said in the release. “Her professional experience all-around, along with her connection to the Fairbanks community and state of Alaska will be a tremendous asset for the Alaska Nanooks athletics department.”