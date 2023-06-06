UAF

The University of Alaska Faribanks Department of Athletics have appointed UAF alumna Marisa Sharrah associate athletic director for external relations.

“The opportunity to join the Alaska Nanooks team means a great deal to me, not only as a proud alumna but as someone whose connections with the University have woven through the fabric of my life for over two decades,” Sharrah said in the release. “I’m passionate about the growth and success of our region and recognize the significant role of the University in making the Interior a great place to live and work, and I know the athletics program plays a crucial part in deepening the bond between campus and community.”