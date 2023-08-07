Goaltenders

Pierce Charleson, left, and William Hambley are joining the Nanooks as goaltenders.

Courtesy Nanooks Athletics

 Courtesy of Nanooks Athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team concluded announcing new additions by revealing two transfer goaltenders for the upcoming season.

The new goaltenders are Pierce Charleson and William Hambley.

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com.