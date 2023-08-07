The University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team concluded announcing new additions by revealing two transfer goaltenders for the upcoming season.
The new goaltenders are Pierce Charleson and William Hambley.
Charleson is entering his senior season after spending his last three years with the Michigan State University Spartans.
During his three years at MSU, Charleson played in 22 games. His highest save percentage as a Spartan came in 2020-2021 where Charleson posted a .938 save percentage in seven games played.
Last season Charleson appeared in three games and finished with a 1-0-0 record in goal.
In a press release from UAF, hockey head coach Erik Largen praised Charleson’s potential.
“Pierce has all the ability to be a big time goaltender at the Division I level,” Largen said. “He is someone who has the right work ethic, skill set and mindset to have a great finish to his college career with Alaska.”
Hambley joins the Nanooks after spending his freshman year at Western Michigan University. He would not make any game appearances while at WMU.
Before joining WMU last year, Hambley played for the Steinbach Pistons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He posted a 28-2-1 record in 32 games for the Pistons.
Hambley finished with a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage while in Steinbach.
“Will is incredibly athletic and has the ability to be a great college goaltender,” Largen said in the release. “Off the ice he is an incredible worker and a fantastic person. We are looking forward to having Will as part of our goaltender trio for next year.”
