In a match that was in jeopardy until the final moments, the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team held on to win a thriller over Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday, 3-2.
The Nanooks improved to 1-2, recording their first win of the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge and the season at-large. It was Hawaii-Hilo's first loss of the season after a Thursday in which they swept the Nanooks and beat No. 14 Alaska Anchorage, 3-1.
The Nanooks won the first two sets of Saturday’s game, and at one point it appeared as if they may beat the Vulcans in straight sets as the Vulcans did to the ‘Nooks on Thursday.
UAF scored the final four points of the opening set to win, 25-18. Outside hitter Karli Nielson paced the ‘Nooks with six kills in the first set. In a role reversal from the first four sets of the teams’ two matchups, Hilo scored the first point of the second set, but consecutive balls hit out of bounds put the ‘Nooks ahead quickly. Nielson continued her hitting barrage into the second set, recording a couple of early kills.
The Vulcans did take a lead, but the Nanooks regained control, as a double-hit seemingly did Hilo in. UAF closed the set one serve later with a 25-20 win.
“I think we had a lot of fun the first two sets,” Nielson said. “Everyone was saying it was just fun volleyball, and we kind of lost that in the third and fourth set. So we had to really focus on making sure that we were playing fun volleyball, and no matter the outcome we were playing together and for each other.”
UAF had a couple of service aces early in the third set and went up 9-3 before a Hilo timeout. However, the Vulcans embarked on a 19-6 run, and the set ended on a net violation as the visitors won, 25-21.
The Nanooks then stormed out to a 5-0 lead in what proved to be the penultimate set, but the Vulcans took the lead not long after with seven unanswered points. The Vulcans gained a six-point advantage late in the set and evened the match with a 25-19 win that ended with back-to-back kills by senior outside hitter Taylor Tullo.
That led to a fifth set. Entering it, one could argue the momentum was not on the Nanooks’ side despite having home court advantage as they chased their first win.
Hilo scored first in the final set, but consecutive kills by right-side hitter Elena Guc gave the Nanooks the lead in what proved to be a stalemate. The Vulcans took control by ending a volley with a kill, then pushing their lead to two points with a service ace.
A pair of UAF service errors pushed the momentum further toward the visitors. UAF cut the deficit to 12-11 after consecutive kills, including Guc’s fourth of the set. UAF then suddenly found itself ahead with a 3-0 run capped by a Vulcan attack error.
“It was a really good group effort tonight,” Scott said. “Lots of people {were} involved and stepped up and made plays when they needed to make plays in order to get that win.”
Hilo was awarded a kill right on the edge, then Stewart recorded a kill to prompt game point again. Jackson sent the ball to the far edge of the court just inbounds as the Vulcans crowded the net, winning the set, 16-14, and the match 3-2. In the face of adversity, the ‘Nooks rallied together and prevailed.
“I think that our team really pulled together to create our own calm energy to stay focused and just compete in those last few points,” Nielson said.
Nielson led the ‘Nooks with 19 kills, and Ainsley Smith had a game-high 53 assists. Both teams recorded exactly 62 kills and 60 assists, but UAF recorded more blocks (14-6), aces and fewer errors.
