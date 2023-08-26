UAF Volleyball

The UAF volleyball team huddles during its season-first win over Hawaii-Hilo.

 Gavin Struve/News-Miner

In a match that was in jeopardy until the final moments, the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team held on to win a thriller over Hawaii-Hilo on Saturday, 3-2.

The Nanooks improved to 1-2, recording their first win of the Hawai’i-Alaska Challenge and the season at-large. It was Hawaii-Hilo's first loss of the season after a Thursday in which they swept the Nanooks and beat No. 14 Alaska Anchorage, 3-1.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544.

This story was sent to press before the conclusion of UAF’s Saturday night game against Chaminade.