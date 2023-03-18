Our Saturdays start, in earnest, at 3 p.m. because our Fridays, routinely, end at 3 a.m. No, as a coworker once suggested, I’m not hanging out at the I-House across the street from the international global world headquarters of the Daily News-Miner. Instead I put together most of Sunday’s scoreboard and the trio of pages at the back of the section late Friday night/early Saturday morning because, well, artificial intelligence hasn’t come through for us yet.
After watching the last two minutes of Arkansas knocking off Kansas — I had that in my bracket based on extrapolating Jayhawks’ two losses to Texas in March — we make our way north of the Fortress of Solitude and sit down to see how the hockey conference tournaments are going.
“We just have to have faith, now, that everything falls our way,” Cornell hockey coach Mike Schafer told College Hockey News after Friday night’s 1-0 loss to Harvard in the East Coast Athletic Conference semifinal. “Probably 99 percent of our lives are out of our own hands. We will go back to Ithaca tomorrow, take the day off and see what happens. That is all we can do. If it is meant to be, it is meant to be. If it isn’t, it isn’t.”
Even though Cornell and Alaska Fairbanks are tied at No. 14 in the Pairwise Rankings (designed to replicate the metrics the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses to pick and seed the 16 teams for postseason play) it’s easier to take that approach when one is in upstate New York, nestled in the heart of college hockey central, than in the Interior of the Last Frontier.
To catch Sunday-only readers up on the scenario, it’s essentially this: In order for Alaska Fairbanks to make the NCAA Tournament, three teams -- Colgate, Northern Michigan and Colorado College —have to lose today. The impact of a Merrimack loss to Boston University is a little less uncertain (in my view, at least), as the Warriors are 13 in the Pairwise and could possibly fall behind UAF should they lose to the Terriers.
Right away we see bad news for the Nanooks and their fans. Colgate is up 2-0 on Harvard after the first period of the ECAC championship.
Northern Michigan is also beating Minnesota State 1-0 as the second period winds down.
And to triple the disappointment, Merrimack leads Boston U. 2-1, again late in the second period.
All of this while Texas has just two points in the last seven minutes against Penn State.
“Maybe we actually hate all athletic events,” we briefly muse. “Time to go see if the Coke machine is working and update the scoreboard on B2.”
It’s 15 minutes later and seriously, Harvard? You get the deficit down to 2-1 and give up ANOTHER goal?
At least I have a Cherry Coke to drown my sorrows in. Meanwhile, Canisius has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over Holy Cross. Yes, that would be ranked No. 41 in the Pairwise and boast a 21-18-3 for the season.
I understand the appeal of Cinderella stories in a 68-team basketball tournament. There were three of us gathered around my laptop Friday afternoon for the closing moments of the Fairleigh-Dickinson win over Purdue. But if the number of tournament berths is limited to 16, why is the field opened up to conference tournament champions that clearly aren’t otherwise deserving of an NCAA bid? And, by the way, it was just 2001 when the expansion of automatic qualifiers to 31 in the NCAA basketball tournament that the “First Four” was created to protect 34 at-large selections.
5:25 p.m. and no sooner have we flipped the Harvard-Colgate game back to Texas-Penn State than we see that the 2-0 Northern Michigan lead with 3 minutes to play is now a 2-2 tie heading into overtime. Also heading to overtime are Boston U. and Merrimack. Hope springs eternal, eh?
5:40 p.m. Harvard has made it 3-2 with 3:57 left. I can’t believe this Longhorn letterman is about to turn off a Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game to watch hockey. But here goes. ... and five minutes later the Colgate players are throwing their gear on the ice. That does not bode well for the local skaters.
But Minnesota State rallied for the 3-2 overtime lead, and St. Cloud is taking care of business, so does it all possibly come down to where Merrimack is in the Pairwise after this afternoon?
Time to continue to monitor Merrimack. (Get it, Civil War buffs?)
Hmmm... the USCHO.com scoreboard says 2-2 but Boston players are celebrating a getting awards.
Yep... 3-2 Terriers, final.
So all eyes shift to St. Paul, Minnesota, where St. Cloud has a 1-0 lead after the second period.
6:08 p.m. The text comes from UAF athletic media relations director. “Hey Jeff, we will not be hosting a viewing party tomorrow after how games went today.”
Seven minutes later, the final Pairwise comes down with Merrimack in a tie at 13th with Cornell.
I’m disappointed for the guys. I’m disappointed for Erik. Most of all, I’m disappointed that an outdated system continues to determine that only 16 teams get to compete for a title in an era when the sport has grown significantly since 2003, when the field last expanded.
In the mean time, the choice next weekend is now watching the 25th- and 41st-best teams in the country get blown out in hockey or watching the nation’s best in men’s and women’s basketball play amazing games. Until the NCAA hockey committee evolves, that choice will be easy.
For what it’s worth, our just-about-on-deadline conversation between former News-Miner sports editor Bob Eley — who has a wealth of college hockey knowledge — and yours truly ended with us both believing Alaska Fairbanks will defy the odds and get an invitation.
Eley thinks it will be Cornell who is bumped from the field of 16 based on the Brown Bears not being in the championship game of their conference tournament.
“I just think UAF had a better season,” Eley said.
Indeed, the Big Red is just 1-8 against teams projected to be in the field based on their Pairwise Ranking, and 3-9 if one includes their split with Colgate, though they do have a win over No. 2 Quinnipiac to their credit. The Nanooks are 2-6 against those in based on Pairwise, with wins over No. 3 Denver and No. 17 Notre Dame.
I still think the Nanooks’ 11-1 finish is notable, and compares favorably to Merrimack going 7-4 with a pair of double-overtime wins in its conference tournament.
But then, as we both noted, it’s at least a $50,000 expense to put UAF in the tournament as opposed to a school from New York or Massachusetts.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: What do Harry Truman and basketball coaches angry about poor officiating have in common?
Olivia: Oh, dear God, what?
Me: Whistle-stop campaigns.