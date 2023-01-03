Nats

Hailey Swirbul of Alaska Pacific was the gold medalist in Monday's 10-kilometer race at the U.S. Nationals.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer and Mariel Pulles finished fifth and sixth in the 10-kilometer race at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Qualifier on Monday at Houghton, Michigan.

The meet is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, where the two Nanooks finished 10th and 11th with their times of 29 minutes, 18.0 seconds and 29:18.2. Haley Swirbul of Alaska Pacific University won both titles in a time of 27:32.