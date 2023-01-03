The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer and Mariel Pulles finished fifth and sixth in the 10-kilometer race at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Qualifier on Monday at Houghton, Michigan.
The meet is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, where the two Nanooks finished 10th and 11th with their times of 29 minutes, 18.0 seconds and 29:18.2. Haley Swirbul of Alaska Pacific University won both titles in a time of 27:32.
The next Nanook to finish was Rosie Fordham, who took 17th in the RMISA standings and 50th overall with a time of 31:14.2.
Sarah Olson also cracked the Top 25 in the RMISA standings with a time of 32:11.3, which was 64th overall.
Abigail Haas (33:16.6) and Aila Berrigan (34:04.6) were the final two finishers for the Nanooks, taking 25th and 26th place in the RMISA standings.
Ophoff takes second in men's race
In the men’s 10-kilometer competition, the Nanooks’ Mike Ophoff finished second in the RMISA division with a time of 25:12.4. He was second to the University of Denver’s Andreas Kirkeng, who won the RMISA competition in 24:27.0.
Joe Davies followed behind in third place (RMISA) and sixth-place (overall) at 25:13.0.
Philipp Moosmayer was the third Nanook to cross the line, taking eighth place in the RMISA standings and 16th overall with a time of 25:58.7. Christopher Kalev followed shortly behind in ninth place RMISA/18th place overall with a time of 26:01.4.
Josh Baurick checked in as the fifth finishing Nanook with a 31st-place RMISA finish in 28:08.5, while Max Beiergrohslein as 39th in the RMISA standings at 33:42.9.
The Nanooks are back in action with more RMISA qualifiers on Wednesday in the classic sprint beginning at 5:30 a.m. AKST.