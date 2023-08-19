Karli Nielson

Courtesy of Nanooks Athletics

Karli Nielson of the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team on Friday.

Nielson is entering her junior season. Last year as a sophomore, Nielson averaged 2.73 kills per set. She had 306 kills with a .205 hit percentage.