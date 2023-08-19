Karli Nielson of the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team on Friday.
Nielson is entering her junior season. Last year as a sophomore, Nielson averaged 2.73 kills per set. She had 306 kills with a .205 hit percentage.
Defensively, Nielson had 87 digs, which was good enough for .78 digs per set. She also totaled 48 blocks.
This is Nielson’s second consecutive time being named to the GNAC Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team.
“It’s great to see Karli recognized for her and her teammates’ efforts to prepare for this season,” Nanooks’ head coach Brian Scott said in a release issued by the university. “Karli has put in extra effort this off-season to prepare for this fall and has great teammates pushing her to be at the top of her game. We can’t wait to see what they accomplish this season.”
Nanooks volleyball open their season at the Hawaii – Alaska Challenge hosted by UAF. Their first two are on Aug. 24 against University of Hawaii at Hilo and Chaminade University.