After a year hiatus with Covid and no season, awards were handed out Saturday night for this past season at Alaska Nanook Face-Off Club Hockey banquet at the Westmark Hotel and Conference Center Gold Room.
Goaltender Gustavs Grigals, who will play at U-Mass Lowell next season, was voted fans choice winner, most dedicated, and most valuable player.
Brady Risk won the top scorer and top freshman honors, Anton Rubstov was named most improved player, Colin Doyle was the team player of the year, Markuss Komuls the unsung hero, and Jordan Muzzillo earned the scholar-athlete honor.
Don Jamieson was selected as the alumnus of the year winner and Face-Off Club Vice President Barrie Greenfield was voted the Pat and Gerald Shields Award for her dedication to Nanook Hockey.
The crowd of 100 plus also heard speeches from the seniors and coach Erik Largen, who will return for his fifth campaign this coming season.
The Nanooks finished strong down the stretch going 8-2-1 to ended the season, their first as an independent since 1992-93, at 14-18-2.