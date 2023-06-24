Tristan Martin

Former Lathrop shooting star Tristan Martin is joining the Nanooks women’s basketball program.

The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball program and head coach Amy Donovan have announced the signing of Tristian Martin. Martin, a Fairbanks native, comes home after spending time with Allen Community College and Miami Dade College.

Martin recently graduated from Miami Dade College after her 2022-23 season saw her post 5.6 points per game in 18 games played. She shot 40.5% from the floor, 30.6% from deep and 70% from the free-throw line while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.