The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball program and head coach Amy Donovan have announced the signing of Tristian Martin. Martin, a Fairbanks native, comes home after spending time with Allen Community College and Miami Dade College.
Martin recently graduated from Miami Dade College after her 2022-23 season saw her post 5.6 points per game in 18 games played. She shot 40.5% from the floor, 30.6% from deep and 70% from the free-throw line while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Head coach Amy Donovan said she is excited about Martin returning home to join the Nanooks this upcoming season.
“I’m so fired up to announce that Tristian has signed to be a Nanook! Adding a hometown player from Lathrop High School is a big deal, and we’re glad she chose to come home after finishing her junior college playing career. She’s going to add more depth and versatility to our roster, particularly in the four-position. She’s going to be a huge part of our future successes!”
She posted a season-high 19 points on Dec. 14, 2022 against Johnson County Community College. She went 5-12 from the floor and 7-11 from the free-throw line.
In the two games prior, she posted 10 points in a win over Chipola College and followed that up with 16 against Denmark Technical College in another win.