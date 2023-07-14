Tyriq Luke at Ice Jam

West Valley's Tyriq Luke goes up for a basket in the first half of the game against the Lathrop Malemutes in the Denali State Bank Ice Jam tournament on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

 Selena Moore photo

Tyriq Luke, who graduated from West Valley High School, has returned to Fairbanks to join the UAF Nanooks basketball team.

Luke transferred to UAF after spending his freshman season at Everett Community College in Everett, Washington.