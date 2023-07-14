Tyriq Luke, who graduated from West Valley High School, has returned to Fairbanks to join the UAF Nanooks basketball team.
Luke transferred to UAF after spending his freshman season at Everett Community College in Everett, Washington.
In a phone interview Luke shared that the decision to return to Fairbanks felt like a homecoming. “This is my home, as a kid I used to always watch UAF,” Luke said. “I feel like I’m in the right place, for sure.”
In a press release issued by the university, Nanooks head coach Greg Sparling expressed his excitement about Luke joining the program.
“We are very excited to have a local Fairbanks and West Valley High School standout coming back home," Sparling said. “We can't wait to get him in a Nanooks uniform and playing in front of his hometown and pursuing his academic degree here at UAF."
During his time in Everett, Luke averaged 14.1 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Luke was also efficient from deep as he shot 38.8% on attempted three-point shots.
Luke scored 20 plus points on four different occasions for Everett Community College, including a season high of 25.
Luke is a proficient scorer who will look to bring his offensive talent to the Nanooks, but more than that he wants to fill whatever role the team needs him to.
“I just want to be a team player and be anywhere I’m needed,” Luke said when speaking on his role with the team.
For Luke, his main focus heading into the season is to “come together as a team and to win games.”
The Nanooks are coming off of a 11-15 season last year and will be looking to take a step forward this year.
