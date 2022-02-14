The Alaska Anchorage Seawolves women’s basketball team had too much firepower for the Alaska Nanooks Saturday afternoon in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
With a ball-hawking defense that forged 20 steals, the Seawolves charged out to an early lead en route to a 74-62 win over the Nanooks to complete a two-game sweep of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season series between the intrastate rivals.
The Seawolves, who are fighting for the top spot in the conference standings, improved to 16-4 on the season and 9-3 in the GNAC.
The Nanooks, whose roster is almost entirely comprised of first or second-year players, dropped to 2-16 overall and 1-12 in conference play.
Alaska hits the road this week for games at Western Washington on Thursday and at Simon Fraser on Saturday.
Tennae Voliva and Jazzpher Evans led the way for the Seawolves, combining for 39 points. Voliva dropped in 23 for UAA and collected 11 rebounds. She also had four assists. Evans contributed 16 points to the winning effort.
The Nanooks had three players score in double figures, led by Caitlin Pusich who tallied 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.
Claudia Diez Marti added 11 points for the Nanooks and Pearle Green contributed 10. Ellen Silva pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with her eight points, while Paola Perez-Mendoza had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Nanooks trailed 13-11 midway through the first quarter, but Anchorage turned up the heat to take a 27-17 advantage by the time the 10-minute session had ended.
Anchorage extended the margin to 45-31 at halftime and 58-40 at the end of the third quarter before the Nanooks rallied late in the game.
The Nanooks cut the deficit to eight in the closing minutes, but that’s when the comeback fizzled and the Seawolves earned the 12-point triumph.