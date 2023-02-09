Ali Pecore stood out for the University of Alaska Fairbanks on the second day of the Pacific Coast Swimming Conference championship meet Thursday at East Los Angeles College.
The sophomore made a valiant effort to help her team after being one of only two Nanooks to qualify for finals, finishing 16th in the preliminary heats of the 500-yard freestyle.
A last-minute change by coach Ksenia Gromova to the 200 free relay line-up to start the finals session, though, saw Pecore open the meet with a leg on that relay. The race was 15 minutes before she swam her second 500 of the day.
“I’m curious to see how she’ll do. I thought she’d just be swimming the 500 tonight,” said Ali’s father, Dane Pecore, who had some apprehension about how the extra event would affect his daughter’s showing.
“She’s worked hard. She’s had a short season so far, so she’s kind of coming in a little unsure of herself,” echoed Ali’s mother, Cindy Pecore.
While the Nanooks “A” relay took seventh place out of 13 teams in 1 minute, 39.63 seconds, Pecore clearly felt the impact of the relay swim in her individual race.
“She had a 24.2 (in her relay), and that’s a good time, she looked good, I was happy for her,” Dane Pecore said.
But in the consolation final of the 500, after going 11 seconds slower than her lifetime best in the morning swim, the Ashkosh, Wisconsin native added another eight seconds to her time to finish 16th in 5:19.82.
The most surprising result for the Nanooks also came in the 500 free. Sophomore Payton Wojciechowicz, who finished second in the 1,000 free on Wednesday, failed to qualify for the evening session as she finished 25th in the prelims.
Her split at the 500 in Wednesday’s silver-medal winning swim of 5:07.20 was more than six seconds faster than her preliminary time in the 500 of 5:13.50.
Sophomore Sophia Ruppert also scored for UAF, finishing 15th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.56.
“We have had some amazing swims the last two days including seven lifetime bests,” Gromova said in a text message to UAF Athletics media relations director Nate Pearsall. “Any time you have best times is always cause for celebration.”
Competition will continue today with the 400 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley and 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breast stroke.