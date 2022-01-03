For the first time in 10 road contests, the Alaska Nanooks scored more than two goals in a game and didn’t lose in overtime.
Connor Mylymok scored a pair of goals, including one for the highlight reel, to go along with tallies by Brady Risk and Anton Rubtsov as the Nanooks rallied to tie the eighth-ranked Denver University Pioneers 4-4 in front of 5,260 fans at Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Nanooks goaltender Gustav Grigals registered a whopping 43 saves on the night, including 20 in the third period and overtime. He stopped 14 in the third period and six in the five-minute overtime.
Grigals is now 3-0-1 in his last four starts.
The tie came on the heels of Friday night’s 7-2 loss to the Pioneers.
The Nanooks, 4-13-1 on the season, had lost their previous four overtime road games, two by 1-0 scores and two by 3-2 margins.
The Nanooks had just 21 shots on goal, but four of those shots found their way past Denver goalie Magnus Chrona.
The Nanooks erased 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2 deficits to earn the tie.
Mylymok’s second goal of the game came just 25 seconds after the Pioneers had taken a 4-2 lead. It was a highlight-reel goal as Mylymok took a centering pass from Garrett Pyke and put the puck between his legs and through the pads of Chrona to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The scored remained the same until Rubtsov lit the lamp 14:49 of the third period off assists from Pyke and Arvils Bergmanis.
Denver had an apparent game-winning goal waived off in overtime when it was ruled the puck was batted into the net with a high stick.
Denver opened the scoring when Brett Stapley put the puck in the net just 1:49 into the game, but the Nanooks tied the score on Brady Risk’s power-play goal at 7:53 off assists from Filip Fornaa Svennson and Pyke.
Denver’s Reid Irwin scored late in the first period, but Mylymok tied the score at 2:46 of the second period off assists from Eriks Zohovs and Risk.
Risk finished the series with four points, on two goals and two assists. Pyke also had a four-point series with an assist Friday and three more on Saturday.
The Nanooks are scheduled to play at the University of Maine this weekend however the Black Bears canceled their New Year’s Weekend series at Penn State due to Covid-19 protocols within the program. The University of Maine website still has the two-game series with the Nanooks on its schedule.