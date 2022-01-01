The eighth-ranked Denver Pioneers high-powered offense was too much for the Alaska Nanooks hockey team to handle on New Year’s Eve.
Cameron Wright scored three goals and four of his teammates each scored once as the Pioneers rang up a 7-2 non-conference college hockey victory in front of 4,176 masked fans at Magness Arena in Denver.
Brady Risk and Matt Koethe accounted for the Nanooks goals, with Risk’s goal coming on a power play.
The loss snapped the Nanooks three-game winning streak and left the Alaska skaters a 4-13-0 going into Saturday night’s series finale with the Pioneers, who improved to 12-5-0 on the season.
Wright’s first goal came 30 seconds into the game and the Pioneers were off to the races. Justin Lee tallied at the 11:48 mark to give Denver a 2-0 lead.
Brett Stapley and McKabe Webster scored 46 seconds apart in the second period to give Denver a 4-0 lead before Risk notched his power-play goal off an assist from Garrett Pyke at 11:53.
Wright scored twice in the third period to collect his hat trick and Bobby Brink added a goal as Denver opened a 7-1 lead before Koethe scored his first collegiate goal with 18 seconds remaining off assists from Risk and Didrik Henbrant.
Alaska goalie Daniel Allin stopped 35 of 42 shots that came his way, while Denver netminder Magnus Chrona Registered 18 saves.
The Pioneers were 2 for 7 on the power play and the Nanooks were 1 for 4.
Basketball Update
The Nanooks men’s basketball games against Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific University Falcons were postponed because of Covid-19 protocols within the Alaska program. No makeup dates were announced.
The games were scheduled to be the Nanooks first home games of the season. An early home game against Portland Bible College slated for Dec. 18 was canceled due to protocols within the Alaska program.
The Nanooks women’s game against MSUB on Thursday also was postponed, but the game against Seattle Pacific on Saturday was to be played as scheduled.
