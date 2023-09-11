After falling to in-state rival UAA on the opening night of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic, the Nanooks looked to rebound.
They played against Biola University for their lone game on Friday. UAF dominated proceedings, winning 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17). Karli Nielson starred for the Nanooks in the outing. She finished with 16 kills and a .225 hit percentage.
In a release from the university following the game, head coach Brian Scott shared his thoughts on the win.
“That was a totally opposite feeling from last night [the UAA game],” Scott said. “We did everything we were supposed to do. We passed well, ran a game plan, hit extremely well, blocked extremely well.”
For Scott, the game not only served as a win, but as a testament to his team’s potential. “That’s the team we hope to see all the time because that’s where our potential is.” He said.
UAF looked to keep the momentum going on Saturday as they squared off against Lander University and Stanislaus State University.
The Lander University Bearcats entered the game against UAF with wins over Biola and UAA already in the invitational. Their lone loss up to that point on the weekend came against Stanislaus.
The Bearcats proved to be too much for the ‘Nooks as they fell 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 17-25, 25-20).
Elena Guc led the way for UAF in the game. She finished with 12 kills and a .391 hit percentage.
The Nanooks played one last game on Saturday night as they squared off against Stanislaus State.
UAF took home the win in the final game. They defeated Stanislaus 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18) behind a 20 kill performance from Lily Stewart.
The Nanooks finished with a 2-2 record at the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic. With those results the Nanooks record stands at 4-8 on the season.
Up next for UAF is a trip to North Carolina as they compete in the Shaw University Tournament. The tournament begins on Sept. 15.