Nanooks volleyball

Caleb Jones/News-Miner

The Nanooks volleyball team huddles together during a game against Chaminade University.

After falling to in-state rival UAA on the opening night of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic, the Nanooks looked to rebound.

They played against Biola University for their lone game on Friday. UAF dominated proceedings, winning 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17). Karli Nielson starred for the Nanooks in the outing. She finished with 16 kills and a .225 hit percentage.