ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team swept the final two games of the Seawolf Volleyball Invitational, defeating Lubbock Christian 3-1 and Pittsburg State 3-0. With the two wins, the Nanooks move to 6-2, 0-0 GNAC on the season.
In game one of the day, the Nanooks defeated the Chaps of Lubbock Christian behind 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 set wins. They dropped the second set 15-25, their only set-loss of the day. In the first, the Nanooks hit .424 while LCU hit .379, but the Nanooks tallied three more kills, which proved to be the difference in the two-point win.
In set two, the Nanooks posted 10 kills but six errors while LCU put up 12 kills and only a pair of errors. That momentum came back to the side of the Nanooks as they swung .480 in the third on 15 kills and three errors, winning the set 25-17. They posted 18 kills in the final set, winning it 25-22 over the Chaps.
In the first, the Nanooks jumped ahead 4-1 behind an Ainsley Smith kill and trio of Ella Bines kills. Lubbock Christian tied it at 5-5 before the ‘Nooks tallied three-straight, making it 8-5. After trading points, the Nanooks’ lead grew to 16-12 on an Elena Guc kill. That lead stayed until the 21-19 point when LCU pulled within two on a service-error by the Nanooks. They then pulled within one at 24-23, but a Rilee White kill put the set away for Alaska.
Alaska used an early comeback to run away with set three. After falling behind by three, the Nanooks tied it at 10-10 before making it 13-10. After making it 14-12, the ‘Nooks used five-straight points to make it 19-12 behind two Bines kills and a Karli Nielson kill.
They then used a Taylor Overn ace to extend their lead to 22-13. LCU made a small run but {dfn}Kristina Head{/dfn} put the set away with a kill, ending it at 25-17.
The fourth set was similar to the third as the Nanooks had to make a comeback early on. Lubbock Christian quickly made it 1-6 before the Nanooks made a run when trailing 5-9. Head got the run started with a kill and once it ended, the Nanooks found themselves tied at 9-9. The Chaps scored the next three, but after falling behind by a pair, the Nanooks used four-straight to take the lead back at 14-13. They used another set of runs to push ahead to 23-17 before LCU had one final run at it. They scored five of six points, making it 24-22 but {dfn}Rilee White{/dfn} posted one final kill, giving her 18 on the day and gave Alaska the four-set victory.
She led the way with 18 while {dfn}Karli Nielson{/dfn} added 11 and {dfn}Ella Bines{/dfn} posted 10 of her own. {dfn}Jessa Long{/dfn} collected 18 digs while {dfn}Kinley Erickson{/dfn} picked up 10 of her own. {dfn}Ainsley Smith{/dfn} and {dfn}Taylor Overn{/dfn} split the distribution duties on the day as Smith posted a team-high 26 while Overn followed close behind with 25.