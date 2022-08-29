UAF logo

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team swept the final two games of the Seawolf Volleyball Invitational, defeating Lubbock Christian 3-1 and Pittsburg State 3-0. With the two wins, the Nanooks move to 6-2, 0-0 GNAC on the season.

In game one of the day, the Nanooks defeated the Chaps of Lubbock Christian behind 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 set wins. They dropped the second set 15-25, their only set-loss of the day. In the first, the Nanooks hit .424 while LCU hit .379, but the Nanooks tallied three more kills, which proved to be the difference in the two-point win.