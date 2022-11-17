Johnson 1117

Alaska Fairbanks freshman Kayla Johnson had a game-high 26 points Wednesday night. UAF Social Media

The defense and rebounding in the first half of coach Amy Donovan’s debut with the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team looked promising, as did the debut of freshman Kayla Johnson.

But a sluggish third quarter in which the Nanooks were outscored by 15 and the inability to stop Maison White, who led the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in scoring with 22 points, sent the Nanooks to a season-opening 72-60 loss Wednesday night at the Gallogly Event Center. 