The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball season came to a close with a 69-47 loss at Seattle Pacific.
The Nanooks’ 13th consecutive loss will be their last showing of the season as only the top six teams continue onto the GNAC postseason tournament. The Falcons (14-12, 9-9 GNAC) had already locked up the No. 5 seed.
“Not every team going into the tournament will come off a win, so that’s a great thing to get the win,” Falcons coach Mike Simonson said. “As much as today didn’t matter in the standings, it mattered a lot to us. We want momentum, going into the conference tournament.”
Ashley Alter posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Natalie Hoff added 16 points for Seattle Pacific.
The Nanooks (4-21, 1-17) kept within two possessions of the Falcons for the first quarter, but a 9-0 run featuring seven points from SPU senior and top scorer Natalie Hoff grew the lead to double digits as the second quarter opened.
The Falcons held the Nanooks scoreless for five minutes of play in the first half, allowing the home team to top their lead out to 13 points.
Returning for the second half, the Nanooks struggled with their shooting game, only putting up an additional 13 points, seven from the free-throw line.
The Falcons continued to grow their lead, edging up to a 15-point advantage before the fourth quarter and 22 points in the final 10 minutes of play.
Leaders for the Nanooks were Sam Tolliver in her final game with 12 points and Kayla Johnson with nine.