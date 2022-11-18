Hoping to bounce back from an opening-night loss Wednesday at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team will travel to Pueblo, Colo., this afternoon to face Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Tipoff is at 3 p.m. at the Massari Arena.
Freshman Kayla Johnson led the Nanooks with the first double-double of her career in her first collegiate game. She put up 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting and 4-of-7 free throw shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.
After going into the locker room down 26-22, UAF was outscored by UCCS 27-12 in the third quarter en route to a 72-60 loss.
The Nanooks were able to chisel the lead down with the help of sophomore Destiny Reimers, who went 5 for 5 at the free throw line en route to a 13-point night. Ellen Silva with 10 points and nine rebounds was just one board shy of a double-double.
The Nanooks will conclude play in the Al Kaly Classic on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. tip against Colorado Christian University.