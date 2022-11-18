CSUP

Courtesy CSU-Pueblo Athletics

As they did Wednesday night in the Centennial State, the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team again started strong but struggled in the third period of an 83-69 loss.

This time it was Colorado State University-Pueblo that rallied from a four-point deficit at the break to outscore the Nanooks 31-18 in the third period. On Wednesday, the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs turned a four-point halftime lead into an 19-point advantage by outscoring UAF 27-12 in the third frame.