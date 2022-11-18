As they did Wednesday night in the Centennial State, the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team again started strong but struggled in the third period of an 83-69 loss.
This time it was Colorado State University-Pueblo that rallied from a four-point deficit at the break to outscore the Nanooks 31-18 in the third period. On Wednesday, the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs turned a four-point halftime lead into an 19-point advantage by outscoring UAF 27-12 in the third frame.
Ro Dominguez highlighted the ThunderWolves’ effort with a 27-point performance, followed by Charisse Fairley who poured in 17 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Morgan Dial came off the bench and scored 13 points. The trio continued to be a theme the whole evening.
Ellen Silva led the Nanooks with 17 points, while Destiny Reimers (13) and Emma McKinney (12) were also in double figures for UAF.
In the first quarter, the Pack came out hot with a bucket by Fairley just 10 seconds into the game. Buckets were traded however until JaNaiya Davis was able to put in back-to-back layups to increase the lead to six with 5:38 remaining in the first. The Nanooks were able to hang tight with a hot ThunderWolves offense until Landri Hudson hit a 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining, to extend the Pack lead to nine.
The Nanooks defense however proved to be resilient as they kept the Pack to just one point over the last 3:55 of the quarter.