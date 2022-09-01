The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team is set to host the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic today through Saturday in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium at the Patty Center.
The classic is comprised of six teams, each playing four games over the three-day stretch. Alaska Anchorage, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Black Hills State, Findlay and Florida Southern will suit up for the event.
All games of the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic will be streamed for free on the Alaska Nanooks Athletics YouTube page. Live stats will be provided on SIDEARM Stats.
For UAF, Kristina Head and Elizabeth Jackson are in the Top 20 of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in hitting percentage. Head (16th) is hitting .304 with 63 kills while Jackson (17th) is hitting .302 with 44 kills
UAF’s Rilee White is 10th in the GNAC in kills, averaging 2.64 per set behind her 74 total kills. Ella Bines comes in at 18th averaging 2.46 per set
The Nanooks’ Ainsley Smith hhas posted the third-most assists in the GNAC so far this season with 154. Teammate Karli Nielson cracked the Top 10 in the conference for service aces. She has 15 of them, averaging 0.54 per game. Smith is tied for 18th with 10 services aces, averaging 0.36 per set.
Finally, UAF’s Head and Jackson doubled-up in the blocks category, averaging 1.07 per set each and tying them for sixth in the GNAC. Each member of the Nanooks has 30 total blocks through 28 sets. Head has seven solo blocks on the season while Jackson has three.
4 p.m. – Alaska-Anchorage vs. Univ. of Findlay
7:30 p.m. – Alaska-Fairbanks vs. Black Hills State
9:30 a.m. – Arkansas-Ft. Smith vs. Black Hills State
Noon – Alaska-Anchorage vs. Florida Southern College
2:30 p.m. — Arkansas-Ft. Smith vs. Univ. of Findlay
5 p.m. — Alaska-Anchorage vs. Black Hills State
7:30 p.m. — Alaska-Fairbanks vs. Florida Southern College
9:30 a.m. – Alaska-Anchorage vs. Arkansas-Ft. Smith
Noon – Univ. of Findlay vs. Florida Southern College
2:30 p.m. — Alaska-Fairbanks vs. Arkansas-Ft. Smith
5 p.m. — Black Hills State vs. Florida Southern College
7:30 p.m. — Alaska-Fairbanks vs. Univ. of Findlay
Record: 7-0 and ranked No. 20 in the AVCA Div. II poll
Conference: Great Northwest
Notes: Have swept six of seven opponents, including Chaminade in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. Lone five-set battle was a 3-2 win over Point Loma last weekend in Anchorage.
Players to watch: Two-time AVCA All-American Eve Stephens from Colony High earned GNAC Player of the Week honors after the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge, leading UAA with four kills per set on .351 hitting. … Senior setter Ellen Floyd was named Seawolf Invitational co-Most Outstanding Player with 39 assists and 10 digs in their win over Pittsburg State.
Conference: Great Northwest
Notes: UAF is off to a solid start, including a split with Chaminade in the Hawaii-Alaska challenge. The team is on a three-game winning streak coming out of the Seawolf Invitational.
Players to watch: Graduate transfer libero Jessa Long was the initial GNAC Defensive Player of the Week this season. Rilee White is one of four Nanooks attackers average 2.25 kills per game or more.
Notes: Sargent is in her 24th year at UAFS and posted her 700th career win last spring.
Players to watch: Setter Chloe Price and libero Lauren Weber led the Lady Lions volleyball to a 3-1 start last weekend in the season-opening Reddie-Tiger Invitational. Weber averaged 6.5 digs per set – helping hold opponents to a .162 attack percentage – while Price recorded a double-double twice and finished the weekend averaging 10.6 assists per set.
From: Spearfish, South Dakota
Conference: Rocky Mountain
Notes: Bree Davis was named interim coach in July, taking over the program as long-time coach Kristin Carmichael moved into administration.
Players to watch: Junior libero Hayden Rhoades has 77 digs in the Yellow Jackets’ first four matches. Karly Marx has strived to equally distribute her 125 assists this season.
Conference: Great Midwest
Notes: The Oilers are projected to finish second in the North Division of the G-MAC. Colchagoff is entering his 25th season with a 487-281 record.
Players to watch: Sophomore outside hitter Journey Blevins is absolutely pounding the ball with 42 kills in nine sets for a 4.67 average. Freshman Emma White and junior Alissa Rhodes lead the defense with 32 and 26 digs, respectively.
Conference: Sunshine State
Notes: This is the fifth anniversary of the team’s national runner-up finish in the NCAA Division II tournament.
Players to watch: Junior Mackenzie Petermann (37) leads four attackers with 23 or more kills. Mika Garza supplements her 108 assists with 25 digs, four blocks and six service aces.