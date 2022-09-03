With an early Saturday win over the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, the Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team entered the nightcap seeking to sweep the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic and extend their winning streak to seven.
Against the University of Findlay, UAF found itself on the ropes at home, down two sets to one. The Nanooks faced adversity that they had not seen in the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic.
The Nanooks showed their champion mindset, bouncing back, winning the next two sets, improving to 10-2, pushing their winning streak to eight and sweeping the tournament.
“When the time needed it we rose to the occasion, all weekend long we did that,” coach Brian Scott said. “Sometimes we’d lose the second set and comeback. We’d push back in and rose to the occasion in this five setter… we definitely rose to the occasion,.”
This fifth set win represents a potential turning point for the Nanooks entering conference play.
The team was plagued last season by fifth-set losses, finishing 1-6.
“In the beginning of the season we set goals that we’re not going to lose fifth sets,” middle blocker Elizabeth Jackson said. “We’re not going to let that slide anymore,”
Jackson, with help from fellow Nanooks Ainsley Smith and Ella Binds, came up big in the final two sets, putting to rest any questions of a lineup change down two sets to one.
“E.J. turned it on when it needed to be turned,” Scott said. “She probably won’t like to hear this, but we were debating whether we needed to make a change there for a couple of minutes. As soon as we said that, it was like ‘Oh, there she goes she just killed a ball. Oh, there she goes she just blocked a ball,’ she did a great job when it needed to get done.”
UAF took their first game, burying the Lions of Arkansas Fort Smith in four sets. Like the first two matches, the Nanooks won all but one set, coming out flat in the second set like Friday night, dropping the set 25-9 on a Keke Thompson block.
The Nanooks continue their homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patty Center, opening GNAC play versus Western Oregon University. This match will also include poster signing after the game.
Fairbanks will play Saint Martin’s University on Saturday at 2 p.m.