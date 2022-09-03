UAF VB 0904

UAF players celebrate improving to 9-2 with a win over Arkansas-Fort Smith Saturday afternoon. They won their 10th game Saturday night against the Univ. of Findlay.  

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

With an early Saturday win over the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, the Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team entered the nightcap seeking to sweep the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic and extend their winning streak to seven.

Against the University of Findlay, UAF found itself on the ropes at home, down two sets to one. The Nanooks faced adversity that they had not seen in the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic.