The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team — off to an 11-3 start — hits the road for games tonight at Seattle Pacific and Saturday at Montana State Billings.
Tonight’s game at Seattle Pacific starts at 6 o’clock. while Saturday’s game at MSU-Billings will begin at 11 a.m.
This is their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference road trip of the season after splitting two GNAC home games last week.
The Nanooks welcomed Western Oregon and Saint Martin’s to Fairbanks for their GNAC home-openers. On Sept. 8, the Nanooks fell to the Western Oregon Wolves in five sets.
UAF was able to rebound on Saturday against Saint Martin’s to even its league record at 1-1. The Nanooks used 22 kills from Karli Nielson and 11 from Rilee White to win three-straight sets after dropping the opener.
Ainsely Smith and Taylor Overn shared the distribution, combining for 41 assists. Libero Jessa Long, a graduate transfer from Florida A&M, is 10th in the nation in digs with 229.
Following this road trip, the Nanooks will return home to Fairbanks on Sept. 22 for an 11:30 a.m. game against Simon Fraser. They’ll welcome Western Washington on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.
Following the two games, the Nanooks won’t play for another full week until Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. when the Nanooks welcome their in-state rivals, the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.