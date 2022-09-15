UAF VB

The Nanooks’ volleyball team — including (from left) Karli Nielson, Elizabeth Jackson and Ainsley Smith — is off to an 11-3 start this season. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team — off to an 11-3 start — hits the road for games tonight at Seattle Pacific and Saturday at Montana State Billings.

Tonight’s game at Seattle Pacific starts at 6 o’clock. while Saturday’s game at MSU-Billings will begin at 11 a.m.