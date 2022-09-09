The expectations were high for the Naooks volleyball team looking to extend their seven-game winning streak, but the proverbial clock stuck midnight for the University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team as they fell to Western Oregon in their Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener.
“We’ve had some pretty nice highs recently, at some point you’re going to hit one of those lows and tonight was one of those lows,” coach Brian Scott said.
The whiteout event saw an electric five set match between the Nanooks and Wolves, with UAF falling 3-2. Scott attributed defensive lapses as the main culprit for the loss on the evening. A defense that allowed the Wolves to score on a quarter of their attacks.
“Not exactly how we wanted to play tonight. I think our discipline in defensive systems wasn’t there tonight. We let them hit too well tonight, that’s pretty much what it boils down to,” Scott said.
UAF came out swinging in the first set, continuing their recent run of success topping the Wolves, 25-19.
The Nanooks continued their hot streak in the second set, going up 13-8 early in the set, after a 5-1 run. The Wolves wouldn’t be denied, however, as a Western Oregon 6-1 run was capped by an Elena Guc service error.
Alaska again pushed the lead to 23-19, putting the Nanooks on a path to take a commanding lead in the match. But two Nanook attack errors and multiple kills from Sarah Crowell gave the Wolves a 24-23 lead. UAF could never quite climb out of the hole, falling 29-27.
An early electric crowd sat silenced in the third set, as the Wolves dominated from middle of the set on to a 25-20 victory, giving the Wolves a 2-1 set lead.
Karli Nielson and Rilee White wouldn’t let the Nanook fans leave without a fifth set, as Nielson had seven kills in the set, while White contributed five of her own in a UAF 25-20 victory.
But Delaney Smith kill effectively ended the Nanooks chances of a win, as her 1-0 kill in the fifth put the Wolves up for good, leading the entire set en route to a 15-10 win and match victory.
The Nanooks coaching staff had been emphasizing the importance of conference games and how difficult they can be.
“Maybe we harped on that message too much. Maybe we had them nervous for tonight or something. We’ve been preaching that all week long, ‘Hey, it’s conference. You got to be ready to roll in conference,’ there are no days off starting right now, for sure,” Scott said.
The Nanooks will look to get back to winning ways in the Patty Center Saturday at 2 p.m. against the 9-1 Saint Martin Saints.