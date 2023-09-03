The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks volleyball team returns home after a trip to the Seawolf Volleyball Invitational.
It didn’t quite go to plan for the Nanooks as they lost three out of the four games played in the invitational.
“It was a rough patch for us,” said head coach Brian Scott. “We’re trying to figure out who we are a little bit.”
The first night of the invitational saw the Nanooks take on #7 St. Cloud State University. Unfortunately for the Nanooks, they fell in straight sets.
Day two didn’t fare much better for UAF as they dropped both games in straight sets to Cal Poly Humboldt and Upper Iowa University.
On the final day of the tournament the Nanooks squared off against the Florida Tech Panthers. UAF took down Florida Tech in four sets (25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15).
Following the results in Anchorage the Nanooks record now stands at 2-6 on the year.
It’s a quick turn around for UAF as they return home to host the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic. They open up on Sept. 7 against their rivals, the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
UAA entered the season ranked #14 in the DII volleyball polls.
The matchup with the Seawolves marks the fourth meeting for the Nanooks against a team in the polls this season. Prior matchups include the game against St. Cloud, and two games against Chaminade, who entered the season as highest receiving vote getter outside the top 25.
While it has been a tough schedule to open up the year, coach Scott believes it was a necessary one. “We have to play against some of the best to prepare for our own conference,” Scott said. “For our own preparation it’s important for us to go out and compete against the best in the preseason.”
Scott’s point is validated by the fact that two GNAC teams, Western Washington and UAA, are nationally ranked and two others received votes to be ranked.
Coach Scott and the Nanooks have turned their attention to the upcoming clash with UAA and are hoping to get back on track in the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic. “It was nice to get a win. That helps,” Scott said. “We feel like we are progressing the right way. We’re hoping to continue that into next week and get ready for Anchorage on Thursday.”
