After losing the first two sets by the narrowest of measures — 26-24 and 27-25 — the University of Alaska Faribanks volleyball team would not be denied its spot in team history.
Behind 15 kills by Elena Guc and 13 by Karlie Nielson, the Nanooks rallied at Western Oregon Saturday afternoon for a back-end sweep —25-15, 25-20 and 15-12 — and their 18th win of the season. That matches last year’s total as the second-most victories since 2008, when UAF won 20 games.
Going five sets also benefitted Nanooks graduate transfer Jessa Long as she extended her single-season team record for digs with 26 on Saturday, bringing her yearly total to 540.
Having dropped two sets, Ainsley Smith served five straight points to give UAF a 15-10 lead in the third. After the next Western Oregon sideout, Rilee White reeled off six points, including an ace, to give the Nanooks a 22-11 lead en route to a 25-15 win.
UAF carried that momentum into the fourth set jumping out to leads of 5-1, 11-4 and 19-11 to close out a 25-20 lead and force the fifth frame.
With a 5-4 lead, Michelle Carr helped UAF stretch its lead to 9-5 with two blocks and a kill. A kill by Nielson eventually gave UAF two match points, which was followed by a Wolves’ attack error.