After losing the first two sets by the narrowest of measures — 26-24 and 27-25 — the University of Alaska Faribanks volleyball team would not be denied its spot in team history.

Behind 15 kills by Elena Guc and 13 by Karlie Nielson, the Nanooks rallied at Western Oregon Saturday afternoon for a back-end sweep —25-15, 25-20 and 15-12 — and their 18th win of the season. That matches last year’s total as the second-most victories since 2008, when UAF won 20 games.