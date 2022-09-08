Jessa 0908

Jessa Long and the UAF Nanooks open GNAC play tonight at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium. miles jordan / for the daily news-miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team — 10-2 and off to its best start ever through 12 games — opens GNAC play tonight with the Western Oregon Wolves (4-4, 0-0 GNAC) before playing host to the Saint Martin’s Saints (9-0, 0-0) at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

Live video and live stats are available for both tonight’s game at 7 o’clock and Saturday’s game at 2 p.m.