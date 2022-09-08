The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team — 10-2 and off to its best start ever through 12 games — opens GNAC play tonight with the Western Oregon Wolves (4-4, 0-0 GNAC) before playing host to the Saint Martin’s Saints (9-0, 0-0) at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
Live video and live stats are available for both tonight’s game at 7 o’clock and Saturday’s game at 2 p.m.
UAF is coming off their 4-0 championship weekend at the Ice Block Classic. In their hosted event, the Nanooks went undefeated, leading to the Classic Championship. They used a 3-1 win over Black Hills State, 3-1 win over Florida Southern and 3-1 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith to head into the final match 3-0.
In their fourth match of the weekend, the Nanooks faced the Findlay Oilers. Findlay quickly took a 1-2 set lead but the Nanooks battled back to take the final two sets, winning in five, 3-2, securing the title and moving to 10-2 on the season.
The Nanooks also have received 31 points in the latest Division II national poll.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to tonight’s game against Western Oregon. A tailgate will be held before the Nanooks’ Saturday game at 2 p.m. against Saint Martin’s. Food, games, giveaways and more will begin at noon.
- The Nanooks find themselves 4-0 on their home court and 6-2 on the road.
- Alaska is all over the GNAC and Division II statistics leaders. As a team, the Nanooks are third in the GNAC in hitting percentage (.240), first in service aces (114 and 2.53/set), fourth in total kills, first in blocks (113 total, 2.51/set) and third in assists (498, 13.11/set).
- currently sits in 10th for hitting percentage with a .316 this season. She also sits in sixth for the GNAC with 1.07/set.
- is sixth in kills in the GNAC with 2.84/set. She leads the way with service aces, with 29 total and 0.64/set.
- is seventh in assists as she averages 5.51/set.
- In NCAA DII, the Nanooks sit in 18th in aces per set (2.53), 17th in blocks per set (2.51), 2nd in team digs (624).
- They lead the nation in team assists (531), team kills (573), team service aces (114), total attacks (1,491) and total blocks (113).
- In the individual statistics for Division II stats,
leads the nation in service aces with 29.
- is third in the nation with 23 aces. White is ninth in DII in total attacks with 354.
currently sits in the number one spot in the nation in total blocks as the sophomore middle blocker has 52 total blocks.
is fifth in NCAA DII with 182 total digs.
White and Nielson also show up in the top-25 with total kills. White sits in seventh with 128 while Nielson is 24th with 114.
The Nanooks are riding a seven game win-streak against Western Oregon. They are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups against WOU, dating back to Nov. 19, 2015.
Alaska has won four-straight against Saint Martin’s and are 8-2 in the past 10 matchups with the Saints. This is dating back to Oct. 1, 2015.