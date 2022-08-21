HONOLULU — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team knocked off No. 25 Chaminade in five sets to cap Friday night’s action in the Hawaii-Alaska challenge, then improved to 3-0 with a sweep of Hawaii Pacific Saturday afternoon.
“We can’t complain about the play for our first day, Nanooks coach Brian Scott said. “We started with some jitters, and had some moments where we showed our youth, but on every occasion rose up to that challenge and made the needed improvements.”
The three consecutive wins match UAF’s best start since the 2017 season, when they also began the year 3-0.
Saturday night’s victory ended a six-game losing streak against Chaminade that spanned back to Sept. 10, 2009.
Chaminade jumped out to an early 0-1 lead, taking the opening set 18-25. UAF answered, pulling even at 1-1 with a 25-22 second-set win.
Chaminade regained the momentum was a 25-13 win in the third set.
Backed against the all, the Nanooks pulled together and posted a .355 hit percentage in the fourth set to force a fifth.
The fifth set saw the Nanooks jump ahead quickly, taking a 4-2 advantage behind kills by Karli Nielson and Rilee White kill. Chaminade eventually took a 10-9 lead, but Ella Bines tied it at 10-10 sparking the final stretch of Nanook points.
Nielson followed up, making it 11-10 before the Swords tied it one last time. Head gave the UAF the lead one more time before Ainsley Smith served consecutive aces and Head put it away with the final kill.
The Nanooks’ fourth and final match of the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge was against Chaminade late Saturday night.
They’ll play Point Loma, Emmanuel College of Georgia, Lubbock Christian College and Pittsburg State next weekend at the UAA Invitational in Anchorage.