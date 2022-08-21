UAF

HONOLULU — The University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball team knocked off No. 25 Chaminade in five sets to cap Friday night’s action in the Hawaii-Alaska challenge, then improved to 3-0 with a sweep of Hawaii Pacific Saturday afternoon.

“We can’t complain about the play for our first day, Nanooks coach Brian Scott said. “We started with some jitters, and had some moments where we showed our youth, but on every occasion rose up to that challenge and made the needed improvements.”