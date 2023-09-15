The UAF volleyball team is traveling the over 3,000 mile journey to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete in the Shaw University Volleyball Invitational.
Their first game comes against the Saint Augustine’s University Falcons on Friday at 12 p.m. The Falcons enter the invitational with a 0-4 record.
Two games are scheduled for the ‘Nooks on Saturday. The first match against the University of Mount Olive (4-4) starts at 7 a.m. Later in the day, UAF takes on the hosts of the tournament, Shaw University (8-2) at 11 a.m.
This marks the last event for the Nanooks before they start GNAC play.
UAF most recently hosted the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic. During the event, they seemed to find their footing after a slow start to the season. The team finished with a 2-2 record at the classic. Their overall record on the year stands at 4-8.
The Nanooks will look to continue to build off the momentum from their previous outing. They defeated Stanislaus State University 3-1. Pin hitter Lily Stewart dominated, finishing with 20 kills in the win. UAF posted 58 as a team on a .309 hit percentage.
