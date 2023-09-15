UAF vball

Gavin Struve / News-Miner

The ‘Nooks prepare to break a huddle, as middle blocker Elizabeth Jackson (4) looks toward the net.

 Gavin Struve / News-Miner

The UAF volleyball team is traveling the over 3,000 mile journey to Raleigh, North Carolina to compete in the Shaw University Volleyball Invitational.

Their first game comes against the Saint Augustine’s University Falcons on Friday at 12 p.m. The Falcons enter the invitational with a 0-4 record.

